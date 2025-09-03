 Sportvot x FPJ: 1st U-12 Inter-Club Turf Tournament Witness An Exciting Final
The 1st U-12 Inter-Club Turf Tournament organised by Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana concluded with an exciting final match between Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana and Rising Star Football Club.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 09:47 PM IST
The 1st U-12 Inter-Club Turf Tournament organised by Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana concluded with an exciting final match between Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana and Rising Star Football Club. In a thrilling contest, Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana emerged victorious with a 2-1 win. The goals for the champions were scored by Dhyaan Praful Mavani and Mitaansh Ketan Jain, while Ahmed Koradia netted the lone goal for Rising Star Football Club.

The highlight of the tournament was Dhyaan Praful Mavani, who not only scored in the final but was also declared the Player of the Tournament. The award for Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament went to Altamash Shaik for his brilliant performance under the posts.

Chairman Rajnikant Shah and Secretary Mukesh Badani announced that this tournament will now be organised every year, further promoting young football talent. The event was successfully conducted by Lawrence Bing and Nishith Golwala on behalf of Jolly Gymkhana. The organisers also extended their gratitude to all the participating teams for making the inaugural edition a grand success.

