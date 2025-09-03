India vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Match: When & Where To Watch Live?

Indian football team. | (Credits: X)

The Indian football team finds themselves under pressure ahead of facing Afghanistan in their final or last match of Group B of CAFA Nations Cup 2025. With a playoff spot on the line, India face a boom or bust situation as they prepare to take on Afghanistan on September 4, Thursday at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan.

India, under their new coach Khalid Jamil made a promising start by defeating hosts Tajikistan 2-1. However, they were handed a brutal reality check by Iran, defeating them 3-0. The top teams from every group will progress to the final, while the second-placed side will advance to the third-place match, set to take place on September 8.

As the scenario stands, The Blue Tigers need a victory against Afghanistan, having tied on three points with Tajikistan. In order to progress, India also need Tajikistan to not beat Iran. A draw against Afghanistan and the same result between Tajikistan and Iran will also be enough to send India through. Nevertheless, a defeat will see India getting eliminated.

"We are all sad that we played so well in the first half" - Khalid Jamil

Reflecting on the 3-0 defeat to Iran, Jamil admitted that his mistake of substitution was a decisive moment in the match. At the same time, Jamil felt the players' attitude was commendable, saying, as quoted by aiff.com:

"We are all sad that we played so well in the first half, and then things did not click for us in the second. I’ll be the first one to accept that I made a mistake with the substitution at that point, and they managed to score after it. But this is as much of a learning curve for the players as it is for the coach. We will take the learnings in our stride and move on. I must commend my players for doing everything I asked of them. They showed great attitude against a team that was of a much higher quality."

When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match?

The India vs Afghanistan clash will take place Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan on September 4 and will begin at 5:30 PM IST. The fixture will not be televised in India but fans can stream it live on FanCode app and website.