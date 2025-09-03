Largest Illegal Sports Streaming Site Streameast Shut Down After Global Crackdown: Reports

Representative Image | Image: Canva

Streameast, one of the world’s biggest illegal sports streaming service, has been shut down after a year-long investigation according to the The Athletic reports. The operation was carried out by Egyptian authorities in partnership with the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), a global anti-piracy group. Streameast was known for offering free access to major sports events from leagues like the Premier League, Champions League, NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL without permission. It had over 80 different websites and attracted around 1.6 billion visits in the past year alone.

During the recent crackdown, two people were arrested in Egypt. Authorities found and seized laptops, phones, and other devices used to run the streaming network. Investigators also discovered that Streameast was making illegal profits through a fake company, earning at least $6.2 million. Some of this money was hidden in cryptocurrency and real estate.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Many sports fans online admitted to using Streameast because legal streaming services are too expensive or hard to access. But experts continue to warn that illegal sites can be dangerous, often filled with ads, scams, and harmful software. While the takedown of Streameast is a big step forward, the battle against illegal streaming is likely to continue.