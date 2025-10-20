Violent Scenes! Tel Aviv Derby In Israel Suspended After Fans Throw Flares and Smoke Bombs; Five Arrested For Rioting & Assaulting Police; Video

Image: X

A highly anticipated Tel Aviv derby between Maccabi and Hapoel Tel Aviv was suspended Sunday night amid violent scenes at Bloomfield Stadium. According to the report by The Sun, Fans from both clubs are reported to have thrown flares, smoke grenades onto the pitch from the stands. Over 25,000 spectators were present when police halted the game just 20 minutes after its scheduled kickoff, citing serious safety concerns.

The Officials described the scene as not a football game, but a case of serious disorder and violence. Three police officers and five fans were injured. A police spokesperson said “Disorderly conduct, riots, object throwing, smoke grenades, fireworks, injured police officers, and damage to stadium infrastructure this is not a football match, this is a serious public disturbance and violence.”

“In light of the disturbances and the endangerment of human lives ahead of the scheduled football match at Bloomfield Stadium, The Israel Police has informed the teams, team management, and referees that it has been decided not to allow the match to take place.

“We call on the fans to remain in place until a calm and orderly dispersal takes place

The Times reports that five supporters were arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace, rioting, throwing bottles and assaulting police officers, with a further 13 being detained for forming part of an illegal gathering.

Maccabi Tel Aviv's season so far

The latest scenes come just days after fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv were told they would not be permitted to attend their Europa League clash with Aston Villa, following a decision from Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group.

A West Midlands police spokesperson while speakign about the ban said,“This decision is based on current intelligence and previous incidents, including violent clashes and hate crime offences that occurred during the 2024 Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam.

It was the first derby of its kind in over a year after Hapoel spent last season in the second-tier following a relegation. The clubs share the 29,400-capacity Bloomfield stadium in Tel Aviv. Maccabi currently sitting in second after six games, just one point and one place above their local rivals.