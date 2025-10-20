 'Virat Bhai, Happy Diwali!': Virat Kohli Signs Autographs As Fans Spread Festive Cheer Ahead Of IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI In Adelaide; Video
India will now turn their focus to the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide, where Kohli is expected to play a pivotal role.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Image: virat_kohli_18_club/X

Indian batting star Virat Kohli delighted fans as he took time out to sign autographs and interact with supporters ahead of India’s second ODI against Australia in Adelaide. The atmosphere was filled with festive cheer as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the cricket icon, who graciously acknowledged their enthusiasm.

As Kohli greeted the crowd, several fans wished him a “Happy Diwali,” creating a heartwarming scene on the eve of the festival. One fan excitedly said, “Virat Bhai, Happy Diwali!” to which Kohli responded with a warm smile before continuing to sign autographs and pose for photos.

The moment highlighted Kohli’s deep connection with Indian supporters, who continue to celebrate his passion both on and off the field. Despite being in the middle of a demanding series, Kohli’s interaction reflected the festive spirit that follows Indian cricket wherever it goes.

