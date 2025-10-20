'Virat Bhai, Happy Diwali!': Virat Kohli Signs Autographs As Fans Spread Festive Cheer Ahead Of IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI In Adelaide; Video

Image: virat_kohli_18_club/X

Indian batting star Virat Kohli delighted fans as he took time out to sign autographs and interact with supporters ahead of India’s second ODI against Australia in Adelaide. The atmosphere was filled with festive cheer as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the cricket icon, who graciously acknowledged their enthusiasm.

As Kohli greeted the crowd, several fans wished him a “Happy Diwali,” creating a heartwarming scene on the eve of the festival. One fan excitedly said, “Virat Bhai, Happy Diwali!” to which Kohli responded with a warm smile before continuing to sign autographs and pose for photos.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The moment highlighted Kohli’s deep connection with Indian supporters, who continue to celebrate his passion both on and off the field. Despite being in the middle of a demanding series, Kohli’s interaction reflected the festive spirit that follows Indian cricket wherever it goes.

India will now turn their focus to the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide, where Kohli is expected to play a pivotal role.

Best Crowd Catch Of The Year? Fan Takes Stunning Catch Off A Mitchell Marsh Six During IND Vs AUS 1st ODI In Perth; Video

A lively moment lit up the crowd during the first ODI between India and Australia in Perth when a fan took a brilliant catch off a Mitchell Marsh six. The incident occurred when Marsh launched a delivery from Mohammed Siraj over mid-off, sending the ball soaring into the stands.

As the ball sailed through the air, the cameras caught a fan perfectly positioning himself under it before safely completing the catch amid cheers from the crowd. The spectators around him erupted in celebration, applauding the fan’s composure and timing, traits that wouldn’t look out of place on the field itself.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The moment added a touch of fun and excitement to the match, showcasing the vibrant atmosphere of Australian cricket venues where fans often play their own part in the entertainment.

While Marsh’s power-hitting continued to keep the scoreboard ticking, the fan’s catch became one of the standout highlights of the day, proving once again that in cricket, the joy of the game often extends well beyond the boundary ropes.