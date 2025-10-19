'Saiyaara Tu Toh Badla Nahin Hai': Virat Kohli's Dismissal After Driving Outside Off-Stump Again In IND vs AUS 1st ODI Sparks Meme Fest

Virat Kohli played a loose shot. | (Credits: X)

Team India batting star Virat Kohli's comeback to international cricket ended in a damp squib as he got out for an eight-ball duck in the ongoing first ODI at the Optus Stadium in Perth. With the right-handed batter playing a loose drive outside off-stump, sparking memories of the previous Australia tour, it sparked a meme fest among the netizens.

The dismissal occurred in the seventh over of the innings and Mitchell Starc's fourth. With the former Indian captain yet to get off the mark after facing seven deliveries, the right-handed batter drove even as the ball was well outside off-stump. It flew to Cooper Connolly, who took a diving catch at backward point. It was also his first duck in ODIs that he has played Down Under.

It's worth noting that the Delhi-born cricketer had been dismissed outside off-stump on every occasion in the same fashion during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Watch the below dismissal:

Watch the below reactions about Kohli's dismissal:

Shreyas Iyer dismissed as match resumes after long rain-induced delay

The match had been stopped after 11.5 overs when the visitors found themselves reeling at 37/3. Following the contest resumed, Josh Hazlewood, who had dismissed Rohit Sharma, hurt Team India again. With Shreyas Iyer staying leg side of the ball, the New South Welshman targetted the right-handed batter's rib cage as the edge took through to Josh Philippe, who took the catch comfortably. Axar Patel and KL Rahul have a massive task ahead of them when the contest will resume after another rain delay.

Australia playing XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

Team India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.