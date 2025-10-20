Video: Fans In Stunned Silence As Babar Azam Dismissed Cheaply After Tony de Zorzi's One-Handed Blinder On Day 1 Of PAK vs SA 2nd Test

Babar Azam (L). | (Image Credits: X)

The crowd at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was sent into stunned silence as Tony De Zorzi took a brilliant reflex catch to end Babar Azam's stay at the crease on day one of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa. De Zorzi, stationed at silly point, plucked a stunning one-handed catch as Babar was dismissed for 16.

The incident occurred in the 56th over of the innings sent down by Keshav Maharaj. With the left-arm spinner pitching the ball up on middle and off, Babar lunged forward to defend. However, the ball popped up slightly and de Zorzi stuck his right hand, managing to pluck it on thin air. Babar stood his ground for a minute before trudging off the ground.

The former Pakistan skipper had been looking ominous up until his dismissal, smacking three boundaries. Babar had also notably survived an lbw dismissal before his wicket as South Africa reviewed it but the right-hander got some bat on the ball. It has also been well over 1000 days since Babar last scored a Test ton.

Pakistan resume at 177/3 after Tea break

Meanwhile, the home side resumed at 177/3 after finishing with that score at tea break. Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique strung a partnership of 111 as the Pakistan captain would have hoped for another century stand but Babar perished for 16. Nevertheless, Masood is currently at 80, with Saud Shakeel holding up the other end.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bat first. Simon Harmer got the Proteas their first breakthrough after cleaning up Imam-ul-Haq for 17. But the home side put themselves ahead with a 111-run partnership.

Pakistan currently lead the series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Lahore by 93 runs.