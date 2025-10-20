Why Is Cristiano Ronaldo Not Travelling To India For Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League Two clash Against FC Goa?

Image: Al Nassr/Instagram

Football fans in Goa were getting ready for a moment that has never happened in Indian football until now. The Fatorda stadium was about to welcome one of the greatest footballer of the current generation and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. The sight of the global icon stepping onto an Indian pitch for a competitive match was set to become a reality. However, that dream now appears to be slipping away.

Al Nassr is set to face FC Goa in their AFC Champions League Two clash on October 22. The Gaurs are the only team in the group yet to find the back of the net in this year’s competition. However, according to Saudi outlet Al Riyadhiah, the 40-year-old has decided to opt out of the trip despite appeals from FC Goa’s management.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not coming to India?

Ronaldo was not in the Al Nassr squad for their first two matches in the competition. He is believed to be carefully managing his workload as he prepares for what could be his final chapter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This isn’t the first time Ronaldo has skipped an away fixture in the tournament. The Al Nassr captain also sat out matches against FC Istiklol and Al Zawraa SC, both comfortably won by his side. His absence is linked to a special clause in his contract, allowing him to skip away games with challenging travel or security conditions.

With Al Nassr sitting comfortably atop Group D and Goa at the bottom, Ronaldo’s decision to stay back appears pragmatic despite the thousands of Indian fans hoping to see him in action.

What's next for Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo?

After their match against FC Goa, Al-Nassr will be taking on rivals Al Ittihad in a round of 16 clash of the Kings Cup on October 28.