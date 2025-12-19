 Sri Lanka Cricket Sacks Charith Asalanka As Skipper, Appoints Dasun Shanaka As captain For T20 World Cup 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSri Lanka Cricket Sacks Charith Asalanka As Skipper, Appoints Dasun Shanaka As captain For T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka Cricket Sacks Charith Asalanka As Skipper, Appoints Dasun Shanaka As captain For T20 World Cup 2026

Pramodaya Wickramasingha, who is back as the chairman of selectors, said Asalanka's poor batting form and Shanaka's experience in playing three previous World Cups were factors in making the decision. Asalanka was speculated to be out-of-favour since he abandoned the white-ball tour to Pakistan last month over safety concerns following a suicide bomb explosion in Islamabad that killed nine people.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
Sri Lanka on Friday named Dasun Shanaka as skipper of its preliminary 25-member squad for the T20 World Cup as the co-hosts sacked Charith Asalanka as the leader of side. | X @AzzamAmeen

Colombo: Sri Lanka on Friday named Dasun Shanaka as skipper of its preliminary 25-member squad for the T20 World Cup as the co-hosts sacked Charith Asalanka as the leader of side.

Pramodaya Wickramasingha, who is back as the chairman of selectors, said Asalanka's poor batting form and Shanaka's experience in playing three previous World Cups were factors in making the decision.

Asalanka was speculated to be out-of-favour since he abandoned the white-ball tour to Pakistan last month over safety concerns following a suicide bomb explosion in Islamabad that killed nine people.

"Shanaka's role will be of an all-rounder. When I stopped being a selector Shanaka was the captain. Charith (Asalanka) was in our long term plans then," said Wickramasingha.

FPJ Shorts
Sri Lanka Cricket Sacks Charith Asalanka As Skipper, Appoints Dasun Shanaka As captain For T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka Cricket Sacks Charith Asalanka As Skipper, Appoints Dasun Shanaka As captain For T20 World Cup 2026
Delhi Govt To Install Air Purifiers In 10,000 Classrooms As Education Minister Ashish Sood Unveils Clean Air Plan
Delhi Govt To Install Air Purifiers In 10,000 Classrooms As Education Minister Ashish Sood Unveils Clean Air Plan
SBI PO Final Result 2025 Declared At sbi.bank.in; Direct Link Here
SBI PO Final Result 2025 Declared At sbi.bank.in; Direct Link Here
30 Bangladeshi Journalists Rescued After Mob Sets Media Offices On Fire In Dhaka
30 Bangladeshi Journalists Rescued After Mob Sets Media Offices On Fire In Dhaka

Sri Lanka have been clubbed with Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman in tournament, starting February 7.

Wickramasingha said the selectors needed to relive Asalanka of the captaincy burden ahead of home series against Pakistan and England. Aslanka will be part of the squad as a batter.

"We hope he will regain his batting form. In consultation with Sanath Jayasuriya (the head coach) we decided it was not the time to make too many changes. So we decided to go with the same squad," he said.

Read Also
Sportvot x FPJ: Jolly Sports Club, Ovali Krida Mandal Shine On Thrilling Day At Mumbai Champions...
article-image

On Niroshan Dickwella's return to the squad, Wickramasingha said he was considered for several possible roles: "as an opener, a reserve wicket keeper or even a middle order batter." He said in future coach would also be a stake holder. Previously it was only the selectors who got the blame or the praise on the team performance.

"We will have targets for fitness for example. I will hold the trainer responsible if the players were not able to meet the required fitness level," he said.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Traveen Mathew.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sri Lanka Cricket Sacks Charith Asalanka As Skipper, Appoints Dasun Shanaka As captain For T20 World...

Sri Lanka Cricket Sacks Charith Asalanka As Skipper, Appoints Dasun Shanaka As captain For T20 World...

Sportvot x FPJ: Jolly Sports Club, Ovali Krida Mandal Shine On Thrilling Day At Mumbai Champions...

Sportvot x FPJ: Jolly Sports Club, Ovali Krida Mandal Shine On Thrilling Day At Mumbai Champions...

Ashwin Mehta & Hema Deora Share Their Thoughts On First-Ever All India Bridge Tournament In Mumbai

Ashwin Mehta & Hema Deora Share Their Thoughts On First-Ever All India Bridge Tournament In Mumbai

Lionel Messi Gifts Signed Argentina Jersey To Kuldeep Yadav, India Athletes During Adidas Shoot |...

Lionel Messi Gifts Signed Argentina Jersey To Kuldeep Yadav, India Athletes During Adidas Shoot |...

AUS Vs ENG 3rd Ashes Test: Head's Masterclass Takes Australia To 271/4 At Stumps On Day 3, Lead...

AUS Vs ENG 3rd Ashes Test: Head's Masterclass Takes Australia To 271/4 At Stumps On Day 3, Lead...