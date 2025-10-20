Who Is Asif Afridi? 38-Year-Old Pakistan All-Rounder Handed Test Debut After Being Banned For Spot Fixing By PCB

Asif Afridi. | (Image Credits: X)

Pakistan cricket team have handed out a debut to 38-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder Asif Afridi ahead for the ongoing second Test against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. It's worth noting that Afridi had reportedly been banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a couple of years due to his involvement in spot fixing in domestic cricket.

Nevertheless, the veteran had returned to playing in the sport after serving only one year ban and the PCB didn't give any reason for lifting the suspension prematurely. As per news agency AFP, the left-arm spinner had been found guilty of two breaches in the year 2022 that also included failing to report a corrupt approach. Hence, a two-year ban was imposed in February 2023.

Having made his domestic debut in 2009, this is the veteran cricketer's first international appearance. In 57 first-class appearances, Afridi has snared 198 scalps at 25.49 with 13 five-wicket hauls.

Shan Masood misses out on a hundred as Pakistan lose four wickets on Day 1 in Rawalpindi

Meanwhile, the toss on Day 1 in Rawalpindi fell in Pakistan's favour as they opted to bat first. Simon Harmer had cleaned up Imam-ul-Haq with a ripper for 17 but Pakistan put themselves ahead with a 111-run partnership stitched between Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique.

It was Harmer, who broke that stand by dismissing Shafique for 57. Babar Azam was dismissed by Keshav Maharaj, thanks to a stunning catch by Tony de Zorzi at silly point as the Proteas started clawing their way back into the contest. Maharaj got Masood's wicket for 87 in the 74th over of the innings but Pakistan seem to be on track for a 250+total.

Pakistan currently lead the series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Lahore by 93 runs.