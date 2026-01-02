Damien Martyn Medical Update: Adam Gilchrist Shares Details On Former Australian Cricketer's Recovery From Meningitis

Image: Adam Gilchrist/byjohnmarti/X

Former Australian batting great Damien Martyn is showing encouraging signs of recovery as he battles meningitis in hospital, former teammate Adam Gilchrist has revealed. The 54‑year‑old was rushed to a Queensland hospital on Boxing Day, diagnosed with the serious brain‑related illness and placed in a medically induced coma.

Martyn, one of Australia’s most elegant stroke‑makers of the 1990s and 2000s, remains under close medical care at Gold Coast University Hospital, where doctors are monitoring his condition. Gilchrist, speaking during Big Bash League coverage, described recent test results as “positive signs,” offering hope to fans and the wider cricket community. He also thanked well‑wishers worldwide for their heartfelt messages.

The news has elicited an outpouring of support from past and present cricketers. Tributes and prayers have come from notable figures including Michael Vaughan, VVS Laxman and Ravichandran Ashwin, underlining Martyn’s influence across generations.

Martyn’s illustrious international career included 67 Tests and 208 ODIs for Australia between 1992 and 2006, with a Test batting average of 46.37. He was widely admired for his elegant style and composed finishing in One‑Day cricket, and played a key role in Australia’s triumph at the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

While his condition remains serious, the positive developments reported by Gilchrist have brought relief to supporters hoping Martyn makes a full recovery.

'Prayers To See Him Bounce Back': R. Ashwin Sends Heartfelt Message As Former Australian Cricketer Damien Martyn Battles Meningitis

The global cricket community has been left deeply concerned following reports that former Australian batting great Damien Martyn is in a critical condition. Former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his support, posting, “Thoughts are with Damien Martyn. Prayers to see him bounce back.” His message echoed the sentiments of fans and former players from across the cricketing world.

Martyn, aged 54, has reportedly been placed in an induced coma at a hospital in Brisbane after falling seriously ill around Boxing Day. According to multiple media reports, he is being treated for meningitis, a serious infection that leads to inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. His condition is understood to be critical, prompting an outpouring of concern and well-wishes.

A highly respected figure in Australian cricket, Damien Martyn enjoyed a distinguished international career. He represented Australia in 67 Test matches and 208 One-Day Internationals, playing a key role during one of the nation’s most dominant eras.

As news of his illness spread, messages of support have continued to pour in from former teammates, opponents, and fans alike. Ashwin’s post reflects the shared hope across the cricketing fraternity that Martyn will show the same resilience in recovery that he displayed throughout his playing career. The thoughts and prayers of the cricket world remain with Damien Martyn and his family, as everyone awaits positive updates on his condition.