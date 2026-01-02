 'I'm An Australian Muslim From Pakistan': Usman Khawaja On Palestine, Islamophobia In Emotional Retirement Speech - VIDEO
In an emotional press conference at the Sydney Cricket Ground, veteran Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja announced his retirement from international cricket, using the moment to speak candidly about his identity, experiences with Islamophobia and his views on Palestine.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
Image: ICC/X

Khawaja, 39, who will play his final match in the fifth Ashes Test, reflected on a 15‑year career that broke barriers. Born in Pakistan and raised in Australia from age five, he became the first Muslim and Pakistan‑born player to represent Australia at the highest level. During his speech, with family present, he said: “I’m a proud Muslim, coloured boy from Pakistan who was told that he would never play for the Australian cricket team. Look at me now.”

“When I was younger, people asked me where I’m from, and I was too embarrassed to say Pakistan because we were curry munchers, so I’d say Saudi Arabia,” Khawaja recalled.

“I don’t believe that Israel speaks up for Jewish people, just as I don’t believe that Saudi Arabia or ISIS speaks for Muslim people,” Khawaja said. “I’m not going to let a right-wing extremist political organisation speak for a religion. That’s not right. They don’t speak for me. It does frustrate me when I do see certain things and certain people try to mix those two.”

Despite the challenges, Khawaja expressed gratitude for his experiences and the support he received, saying he hoped his story would inspire young players from diverse backgrounds to pursue their dreams. Cricket Australia also praised his contributions both on and off the field, including his community work through the Usman Khawaja Foundation.

Khawaja’s farewell at the SCG, where his Test career began in 2011, closes a remarkable chapter in Australian cricket and highlights broader conversations about inclusion, representation, and equality in sport.

