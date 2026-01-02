 Paul McCullagh Jr Passes Away At 25, Tributes Pour In From Across Boxing Community For Young Belfast Boxer
The boxing world is mourning the sudden death of Paul McCullagh Jr, a talented young boxer from Belfast, Northern Ireland. He passed away at just 25 after a short illness, leaving the sport in shock. Widely regarded as a promising fighter, McCullagh’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the boxing community.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Image: BoxingTicketsNI/X

The boxing community has been left devastated by the sudden passing of Paul McCullagh Jr, a promising young boxer from Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died at just 25 following a short illness.

McCullagh came from one of Belfast’s most respected boxing families. He had a successful amateur career, winning the Ulster Elite heavyweight title in 2019, and went on to represent both Ulster and Ireland in international competitions.

Known affectionately as “Irish Drago,” McCullagh turned professional in 2020, ending his brief career with an undefeated record after two victories. Boxing ran deep in his family: his grandfather was a celebrated coach who trained notable fighters, while his father was also a champion amateur boxer and later a professional referee.

Here's how the Boxing Community reacted to the news

Clubs where McCullagh trained described him as a gentle giant outside the ring and a powerful presence inside it, highlighting both his talent and character. The outpouring of grief underscores his impact on Irish boxing and the deep loss felt across the sport.

