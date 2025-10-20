Video: Harry Brook Amazes Himself After His Six Lands Outside Hagley Oval Stadium In NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I

Harry Brook (L). | (Image Credits: X)

England skipper Harry Brook seemed to have surprised himself after a six off his bat landed outside the ground during the second T20I against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. In a video surfaced on social media, the right-handed batter was seemingly amazed by how well he had timed the pull shot.

The moment occurred in the ninth over of the innings sent down by New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner. With the left-arm spinner sending a rank long hop, Brook latched on to it and took an almighty swipe over the mid-wicket boundary. With Phil Salt meeting him halfway down the pitch after Brook struck the ball for a six, the visiting skipper had been left amazed by the shot.

The over itself had yielded 19 runs, including two sixes and a boundary.

Watch the below video:

Harry Brook, Phil Salt and Tom Banton guide England to 236/4 in 20 overs

Meanwhile, Brook and Salt were prolific, hammering 78 and 85 runs, respectively, stitching a partnership of 129. Tom Banton, meanwhile, provided England with the finishing touches, staying unbeaten on 29 off 12 deliveries with four boundaries and a maximum, leaving the Kiwis with a target of 237.

With the home side beginning their chase, they have already lost Tim Robinson (7) and Rachin Ravindra (8) early. Although New Zealand are scoring at a brisk rate, the required run-rate has already surged to nearly 13, needing them to up the ante. The first T20I at the same venue proved to be a damp squib as persistent showers led to no-result.

England had completed their quota of 20 overs and made 153/6 but the rains forced a washout before the Black Caps could bat.