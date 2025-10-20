 Video: Harry Brook Amazes Himself After His Six Lands Outside Hagley Oval Stadium In NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I
England skipper Harry Brook seemed to have surprised himself after a six off his bat landed outside the ground during the second T20I against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. In a video surfaced on social media, the right-handed batter was seemingly amazed by how well he had timed the pull shot.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Harry Brook (L). | (Image Credits: X)

article-image

The moment occurred in the ninth over of the innings sent down by New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner. With the left-arm spinner sending a rank long hop, Brook latched on to it and took an almighty swipe over the mid-wicket boundary. With Phil Salt meeting him halfway down the pitch after Brook struck the ball for a six, the visiting skipper had been left amazed by the shot.

The over itself had yielded 19 runs, including two sixes and a boundary.

Watch the below video:

Harry Brook, Phil Salt and Tom Banton guide England to 236/4 in 20 overs

Meanwhile, Brook and Salt were prolific, hammering 78 and 85 runs, respectively, stitching a partnership of 129. Tom Banton, meanwhile, provided England with the finishing touches, staying unbeaten on 29 off 12 deliveries with four boundaries and a maximum, leaving the Kiwis with a target of 237.

With the home side beginning their chase, they have already lost Tim Robinson (7) and Rachin Ravindra (8) early. Although New Zealand are scoring at a brisk rate, the required run-rate has already surged to nearly 13, needing them to up the ante. The first T20I at the same venue proved to be a damp squib as persistent showers led to no-result.

England had completed their quota of 20 overs and made 153/6 but the rains forced a washout before the Black Caps could bat.

