'Looks Like Someone Is Absent': Virender Sehwag's Wife Missing From Diwali Post; Netizens Spark Debate Over Divorce Rumours

Image: Virender Sehwag/Instagram

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag’s recent Diwali post has become the talk of social media after fans noticed the absence of his wife, Aarti, in the festive pictures. The former opener shared a family photo on social media wishing fans a “Happy Diwali,” featuring himself and his children dressed in traditional attire. However, Aarti’s noticeable absence immediately drew attention.

Within moments, the comments section was flooded with questions from fans asking where Sehwag's wife is. Some users went further, speculating about the couple’s relationship and fuelling unverified rumours of a possible separation.

As of now, neither Sehwag nor Aarti has made any statement regarding the speculation. The couple, married since 2004, has largely kept their personal life private despite Sehwag’s active public presence on social media.

Here's how the netizens reacted

Image: Virender Sehwag/Instagram

Image: Virender Sehwag/Instagram

Image: Virender Sehwag/Instagram

Image: Virender Sehwag/Instagram

It’s worth noting that no credible source has confirmed any issues between the two, and the circulating divorce rumours remain unfounded. Fans, however, continue to discuss the matter online, proving once again how celebrity posts can easily spark viral conversations even from the smallest details.