Viral! Giant Soy Sauce Bottle Steals The Show As Hoshoryu Wins Grand Sumo Tournament In London; Video

In a delightful twist at the Grand Sumo Tournament in London, Hoshoryu walked away not only with victory but also a huge reward on stage much to the amusement of the crowd at the Royal Albert Hall. The 26-year-old sumo star who defeated Daiki in the final, received a massive inflatable bottle of Kikkoman Soy Sauce. The quirky gift came courtesy of the tournament’s sponsor, adding a lighthearted note to an otherwise intense week of competition. Alongside the playful prize, Hoshoryu also received a sleek trophy to mark his triumph.

Hoshoryu becomes the sumo champion

The sumo bout is decided when a rikishi is forced out of the dohyo or touches the floor of the ring with anything other than the sole of his feet and they can be over in a fraction of a second or last over two minutes.

Hoshoryu’s ten-second final bout against the 191kg Onosato showed his sheer power and agility, proving why he remains among the sport’s elite. This marked only the second time in history that a professional sumo tournament has been held outside Japan, the last one also taking place at the same historic venue back in 1991.

Over five days, the 600-strong sumo delegation brought plenty of Japanese spirit to the city with wrestlers sampling fish and chips, sipping Guinness, and even recreating the famous Abbey Road crossing. But when it came to the ring, it was all business. Tobizaru, the charismatic 135kg competitor known for his showy salt tosses, earned the award for outstanding performance, helping scatter nearly 200 kilograms of ceremonial salt throughout the event. But in the end, it was Hoshoryu and his towering soy sauce bottle that stole the show.

Sumo is also set to visit Paris in 2026 as it has seen a significant rise in popularity among international fans in recent years.