 VIDEO: Jaipur Crowd Heckle Jagmohan Nagarkoti After Taking Rohit Sharma's Catch During Vijay Hazare Trophy Match
Star Indian batter Rohit Sharma’s first-ball dismissal against Uttarakhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy sparked strong reactions from fans. Jagmohan Nagarkoti, who took Rohit’s catch, was heckled by a section of spectators as he fielded near the boundary, highlighting the passion and intensity of fan engagement in domestic cricket, especially when a high-profile player like Rohit is involved.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Rohit Sharma’s early departure in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Uttarakhand has already become a talking point, and it didn’t stop at his dismissal. After the Mumbai and India opener was caught out on the first ball he faced, fan reactions took an unexpected turn on the field.

Jagmohan Nagarkoti, the fielder who had claimed Rohit’s catch, found himself facing the ire of some spectators. As he approached the boundary line while fielding, a section of Rohit’s supporters in Jaipur began heckling him, expressing their frustration over the star batter’s rare early exit. The incident highlighted the intensity of fan engagement in domestic cricket, especially when a high-profile player like Rohit is involved.

Nagarkoti, maintaining his composure, continued fielding professionally despite the heckling. The episode underscores the passion and emotions that domestic cricket evokes among fans, particularly when international stars participate in national tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Jaipur came alive during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Mumbai and Sikkim when fans erupted in chants of “Mumbaicha Raja, Rohit Sharma!” as the Indian star approached the boundary line to field. The enthusiastic supporters showcased their admiration for Rohit, celebrating his presence and legendary status.

Known for his calm demeanor on the field, Rohit acknowledged the cheers with a smile and subtle gestures, reflecting his strong connection with fans. The chant highlighted the energy and excitement fans bring to domestic matches, proving that even in domestic cricket, international stars continue to inspire.

While Mumbai delivered a solid team performance, the day also belonged to the fans, whose heartfelt cheers turned the stadium into a festival of cricketing admiration. The “Mumbaicha Raja” chant reaffirmed Rohit Sharma’s enduring popularity and the pride he brings to Mumbai cricket.

