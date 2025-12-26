VIDEO: 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Honoured With 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' Amid Vijay Hazare Trophy Tournament

Image: PTI/X

Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi was today honoured with the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony in New Delhi, earning widespread acclaim for his remarkable achievements in the sport.

The 14-year-old batter, who shot to fame with an explosive 190-run knock for Bihar in the opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, was unable to take part in his team’s round-two clash against Manipur as he travelled to the national capital for the awards ceremony.

Suryavanshi’s absence was felt by the Bihar side, but the young prodigy’s recognition on a national stage underscored his growing stature in Indian cricket. The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is India’s highest civilian honour for children aged 5–18 and celebrates exceptional achievements in fields including sports, innovation, and social service.

After receiving the accolade from the President, Suryavanshi is also set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the event, a moment that adds further pride to his burgeoning career.

His early exploits in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, including record-breaking innings, have captured national attention and promise a bright future for the young cricketer as he balances domestic cricket success with prestigious national honours.

World Record Alert! Vaibhav Suryavanshi Stars As Bihar Smashes List A Record With 574/6 In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ranchi witnessed a historic moment in Indian domestic cricket as Bihar registered the highest team total in List A history during their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match against Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Batting first, Bihar amassed a staggering 574 for 6, surpassing the previous record of 506 for 2 set by Tamil Nadu against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022.

The record-breaking total was powered by three extraordinary centuries. Teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi led the charge with a breathtaking 190, becoming the youngest centurion in List A cricket. His innings was marked by fearless strokeplay and clinical shot selection, cementing his status as one of India’s brightest young talents.

Supporting him, Ayush Loharuka scored 116, while captain Sakibul Gani added a quickfire hundred, reaching the milestone in just 32 balls, the fastest hundred by an Indian in List A cricket. The trio’s combined efforts propelled Bihar to a record-breaking score that stunned cricket enthusiasts and statisticians alike.

This monumental innings not only highlighted Bihar’s batting depth but also showcased the emergence of young prodigies like Suryavanshi, who are ready to make a mark on the national stage. With such performances, Bihar has announced itself as a formidable force in domestic cricket, and fans will be eagerly watching the team’s journey in the remainder of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.