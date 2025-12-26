 AUS vs ENG, Ashes Series: No-Ball Controversy In Boxing Day Test Match Fuels Fresh Drama
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAUS vs ENG, Ashes Series: No-Ball Controversy In Boxing Day Test Match Fuels Fresh Drama

AUS vs ENG, Ashes Series: No-Ball Controversy In Boxing Day Test Match Fuels Fresh Drama

The Boxing Day Test saw controversy as Mitchell Starc was dismissed by Brydon Carse on an alleged no-ball. Replays suggested Carse’s front foot may have overstepped, but third umpire Ahsan Raza ruled otherwise, sparking debate among former Australian players. Australia were bowled out for 152, while England struggled at 62/4. A record MCG crowd of 93,442 witnessed the drama.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
Image: JioHotsstar/X

The opening day of the Boxing Day Test witnessed a controversy involving the third umpire once again when Brydon Carse dismissed Mitchell Starc on an alleged no ball.

When Australia were reeling at 142/7, Starc miscued lofted drive and was caught by Ben Stokes running back from mid-off. The MCG crowd thought Carse had bowled a no-ball when the side-on replay flashed up.

As Starc made his way back to the dressing room, broadcast replays showed Carse’s front foot appearing to land beyond the popping crease, raising questions over a possible no-ball, according to Fox Cricket.

Starc briefly glanced at the big screen before walking off, while third umpire Ahsan Raza ruled that part of Carse’s foot was grounded behind the line at the point of first contact, a decision that left several former Australian players unconvinced.

FPJ Shorts
AUS vs ENG, Ashes Series: No-Ball Controversy In Boxing Day Test Match Fuels Fresh Drama
AUS vs ENG, Ashes Series: No-Ball Controversy In Boxing Day Test Match Fuels Fresh Drama
BSF Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Notification To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here
BSF Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Notification To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here
Silver Surges To Record ₹2,32,741 Per Kg, Gold Hits ₹1,39,216 Per 10g Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Silver Surges To Record ₹2,32,741 Per Kg, Gold Hits ₹1,39,216 Per 10g Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Records Over 2.49 Crore Registrations
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Records Over 2.49 Crore Registrations

“I cannot see how he’s got any part of that shoe behind the line, unless my eyes are gone. I can’t pay that ... I can’t see it," Australian great Mark Waugh said during a commentary on Fox Cricket.

Former Australian spinner Kerry O’Keeffe added, "That’s tighter than a second coat of paint. At first point of contact, I can’t see that is behind that white line; any part of his heel. It masquerades a terrific bit of cricket by Carse himself, and the captain Ben Stokes (with) the strategy to promote (Starc) with that shot."

With Starc’s dismissal, Australia lost their final three wickets in just four balls as the hosts were bowled out for 152 in their first innings.

In response, England are struggling at 62/4 with Starc and Michael Neser claiming two wickets each .

Notably, a massive crowd has been confirmed at the MCG with 93,442 people in the house already, a number which could grow further, which not only exceeds the highest previous Ashes crowd here (91,092 in 2013-14) but also the biggest ever crowd for a day of cricket (93,013 for the 2015 World Cup final).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AUS vs ENG, Ashes Series: No-Ball Controversy In Boxing Day Test Match Fuels Fresh Drama

AUS vs ENG, Ashes Series: No-Ball Controversy In Boxing Day Test Match Fuels Fresh Drama

Chaotic Scenes! Shaquille O'Neal Crashes Through Videoboard During On-Air Chase With Kenny Smith;...

Chaotic Scenes! Shaquille O'Neal Crashes Through Videoboard During On-Air Chase With Kenny Smith;...

'Rohit Six Maar': Did A Fan Jinx Star Mumbai Opener As He Got Out For First-Ball Duck In Vijay...

'Rohit Six Maar': Did A Fan Jinx Star Mumbai Opener As He Got Out For First-Ball Duck In Vijay...

From 155 To Duck: Rohit Sharma's Highs & Lows Define Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Journey; VIDEO

From 155 To Duck: Rohit Sharma's Highs & Lows Define Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Journey; VIDEO

'Bhaad Main Jaa': Unperturbed Hardik Pandya Shows Class As He Brushes Off Abusive Fan Encounter In...

'Bhaad Main Jaa': Unperturbed Hardik Pandya Shows Class As He Brushes Off Abusive Fan Encounter In...