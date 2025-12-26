 Chaotic Scenes! Shaquille O'Neal Crashes Through Videoboard During On-Air Chase With Kenny Smith; VIDEO
During Christmas Day 2025, 'Inside the NBA' delivered a viral moment when Shaquille O’Neal chased Kenny Smith after he swiped his hat. Shaq sprinted up to the videoboard and accidentally crashed through it, leaving the set in laughter. The playful rivalry between the longtime co-hosts turned into unexpected comic chaos, delighting fans during the halftime broadcast.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Image: NBA__Courtside/X

On Christmas Day 2025, during halftime of the marquee NBA matchup, fans were treated to one of the most unexpectedly hilarious moments of the holiday broadcast, and it came not from the court, but from the 'Inside the NBA' set.

What began as a playful rivalry between two longtime studio personalities Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith, quickly escalated into comic chaos that became an instant viral moment.

The segment started with co-host Kenny Smith swiping Shaq’s hat, goading the Hall of Famer into a spontaneous sprint toward the giant videoboard that sits above the Inside set. Without hesitation, Shaq tore up the stairs at full speed, determined to reclaim his pride.

In typical larger-than-life fashion, Shaq didn’t just reach the videoboard first, he barreled right through it, crashing through the screen with such force that he ended up sprawled on the other side. The set erupted in laughter as Shaq lay momentarily stunned amidst the remnants of the display.

The video of Shaq crashing through the videoboard quickly made the rounds on social media, capturing the imagination of basketball fans and casual viewers alike. Many shared clips with laughter and delight, turning the moment into one of the most talked-about highlights from NBA Day festivities this year.

