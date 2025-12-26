Chaotic Scenes! Shaquille O'Neal Crashes Through Videoboard During On-Air Chase With Kenny Smith; VIDEO

Image: NBA__Courtside/X

On Christmas Day 2025, during halftime of the marquee NBA matchup, fans were treated to one of the most unexpectedly hilarious moments of the holiday broadcast, and it came not from the court, but from the 'Inside the NBA' set.

What began as a playful rivalry between two longtime studio personalities Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith, quickly escalated into comic chaos that became an instant viral moment.

The segment started with co-host Kenny Smith swiping Shaq’s hat, goading the Hall of Famer into a spontaneous sprint toward the giant videoboard that sits above the Inside set. Without hesitation, Shaq tore up the stairs at full speed, determined to reclaim his pride.

In typical larger-than-life fashion, Shaq didn’t just reach the videoboard first, he barreled right through it, crashing through the screen with such force that he ended up sprawled on the other side. The set erupted in laughter as Shaq lay momentarily stunned amidst the remnants of the display.

The video of Shaq crashing through the videoboard quickly made the rounds on social media, capturing the imagination of basketball fans and casual viewers alike. Many shared clips with laughter and delight, turning the moment into one of the most talked-about highlights from NBA Day festivities this year.

Chaos Erupts In NBA Game After A Fan Invades Court During LA Clippers & Denver Nuggets Match, Security Quickly Intervenes; Video

A shocking incident unfolded during the NBA matchup between the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets when a fan suddenly invaded the court, briefly disrupting the game. The unexpected intrusion caught players and spectators off guard, prompting an immediate response from security personnel.

The fan ran onto the court during live play, prompting referees to halt the action as stadium security quickly intervened. Within moments, the intruder was tackled and restrained by security, preventing any further disruption or potential harm to the players. Footage of the incident circulated widely on social media, showing a tense but controlled response by arena staff.

Both teams remained composed during the brief interruption, with the players quickly returning to focus once the court was secured. Incidents like these highlight the importance of tight security measures at major sporting events, especially in high-stakes NBA games. Fans, while passionate, are reminded that invading the playing area not only endangers themselves but also disrupts the integrity of the game.

The game resumed shortly after, with players refocusing on the court, ensuring that the remainder of the matchup proceeded without further incidents. While such events are rare, the quick and efficient response from security prevented what could have been a more serious situation.