Canadian Rapper Drake Places Huge Bet On Jannik Sinner To Win US Open 2025; Check Out Details

Famous rapper Drake has placed a huge $300,000 bet on Jannik Sinner to win the 2025 US Open. If Sinner wins, Drake could earn about $507,000. But many fans are now wondering, will the “Drake Curse” strike again?

This “curse” is a popular joke on the internet, where teams or athletes that Drake supports often end up losing. In fact, just last year, he lost $210,000 betting on Taylor Fritz to beat Sinner, but Sinner won that match and the title.

So far, Drake hasn’t had great luck with tennis bets. Even though he won some money earlier this year by betting on Sinner at the Australian Open, overall, he has still lost more than he’s won, about $115,000 in total.

Right now, Jannik Sinner is playing well at the US Open. He easily beat Alexander Bublik in the fourth round and is now in the quarterfinals, where he’ll play Lorenzo Musetti next. If Sinner keeps winning and lifts the trophy, Drake’s bet will pay off big.

Fans are watching closely, not just to see if Sinner wins, but also to find out if the “Drake Curse” continues.

Adorable Moment! Carlos Alcaraz Delights Young Fans By Gifting Shoes After US Open 2025 Win; Video

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, known as much for his generosity as for his explosive tennis game, delivered a heartwarming moment after his Round of 16 win over Arthur Rinderknech at the US Open 2025. Following his straight-sets victory, the Spanish star surprised two young fans by gifting them his shoes and their ecstatic reaction quickly stole the spotlight.

As Alcaraz waved to the crowd, he paused near the stands, took off his shoes, and handed them to two kids who had been cheering for him throughout the match. What happened next melted hearts across the tennis world. The kids, stunned and wide-eyed, looked at the shoes in disbelief before bursting into joyous laughter. Cameras captured the moment in perfect clarity, and within minutes, clips of their priceless reaction began circulating online.

Social media erupted with praise for the 22-year-old, who has earned a reputation not only as one of the most electrifying players on the tour but also as a genuine role model for young fans. Commentators and fellow players applauded the move.

The US Open is no stranger to emotional moments, but this one stood out, not for athletic brilliance, but for the simple, human act of kindness that reminded everyone why sports can be so powerful. With Alcaraz now advancing to the quarterfinals, fans will be hoping for more of his magic both on and off the court.