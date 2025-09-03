Unbelievable! Carlos Alcaraz Stuns Crowd With Perfect Angled Drop Volley Against Jiri Lehecka At US Open 2025; Video

Image: US Open/X

Carlos Alcaraz delivered a breathtaking display of skill during his US Open 2025 quarterfinal match against Czech player Jiri Lehecka. The defining moment came when Alcaraz, on full stretch, executed a flawless angled drop volley that left spectators and his opponent in awe. The crowd erupted in cheers, recognizing the sheer precision and athleticism of the shot.

Throughout the match, Alcaraz showcased his trademark combination of speed, agility, and court awareness. Lehecka pushed him to maintain his focus, exchanging long rallies and testing Alcaraz’s defensive abilities. Yet it was that singular drop volley that captured the essence of Alcaraz’s talent.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The shot not only earned a critical point but also energized the audience and shifted momentum in Alcaraz’s favor. Fans flooded social media with clips and reactions, calling it one of the most spectacular points of the tournament.

Alcaraz went on to maintain his dominance, demonstrating a mix of controlled aggression and tactical brilliance, eventually winning the match and advancing to the semifinals. With performances like this, the young Spaniard continues to cement his reputation as one of the most exciting and fearless players in modern tennis.

Adorable Scenes! Anna Kalinskaya's Dog Bella Chases A Tennis Ball In Wholesome US Open 2025 Moment; Video

Tennis fans at the US Open 2025 were treated to a sweet surprise when Anna Kalinskaya’s pet dog, Bella, joined her on the court. The playful dachshund was seen happily chasing tennis ball, bringing smiles and laughter to everyone around.

Bella ran around during Kalinskaya’s warm-up session and quickly stole the spotlight. The heartwarming moment was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling it one of the cutest moments of the tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kalinskaya often travels with Bella, and the two clearly share a special bond. For a short time, the intense tennis atmosphere was replaced with pure joy as Bella turned into the star of the show.

It was a light and lovable moment that reminded everyone that even at big tournaments, there’s always room for fun.