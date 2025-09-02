Shocking Scenes! Spectator Tries To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag After US Open 2025 Win, Gets Thwarted By Security; Video

Image: Olly Tennis/X

An unsettling incident occurred after Jannik Sinner’s Round of 16 victory over Alexander Bublik at the US Open 2025, when a spectator attempted to steal from the Italian star’s kit bag while he was signing autographs for fans.

Moments after Sinner’s hard-fought win and while he was graciously engaging with the crowd, his attention was briefly diverted and that’s when the attempted theft happened. With Sinner’s back turned, a man near the courtside barrier discreetly reached for the tennis star’s bag and began to unzip it, seemingly looking for valuables or souvenirs.

Fortunately, a vigilant security guard stationed nearby noticed the suspicious movement and quickly intervened before the man could take anything. The intruder was stopped and removed from the area, while Sinner, upon turning around and realizing what had just occurred, calmly acknowledged the situation before leaving the court.

The incident was caught on camera and quickly made the rounds on social media, drawing strong reactions from tennis fans. Many praised the swift action of the security team and applauded Sinner’s composed response.

Sinner has not issued an official statement about the event, choosing instead to stay focused on his upcoming quarterfinal match. Known for his cool-headed demeanor and professionalism, the world No. 1 didn’t let the incident distract from his otherwise excellent performance against Bublik.

Adorable Scenes! Anna Kalinskaya's Dog Bella Chases A Tennis Ball In Wholesome US Open 2025 Moment; Video

Tennis fans at the US Open 2025 were treated to a sweet surprise when Anna Kalinskaya’s pet dog, Bella, joined her on the court. The playful dachshund was seen happily chasing tennis ball, bringing smiles and laughter to everyone around.

Bella ran around during Kalinskaya’s warm-up session and quickly stole the spotlight. The heartwarming moment was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling it one of the cutest moments of the tournament.

Kalinskaya often travels with Bella, and the two clearly share a special bond. For a short time, the intense tennis atmosphere was replaced with pure joy as Bella turned into the star of the show.

It was a light and lovable moment that reminded everyone that even at big tournaments, there’s always room for fun.