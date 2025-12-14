VIDEO: Argentina Football Legend Lionel Messi Leaves Hyderabad, Prepares For Mumbai Leg Of His GOAT India Tour

Image: PTI/Lionel Messi/X

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi has concluded his stay in Hyderabad and left the iconic Taj Falaknuma Palace en route to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, as he prepares for the next stop of his highly anticipated G.O.A.T India Tour in Mumbai.

Messi’s time in Hyderabad was marked by a series of fan interactions and public appearances, including an electrifying session at the Uppal Stadium, where he engaged with thousands of supporters. The Argentine superstar also shared the field with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and participated in a brief football session, delighting fans with his signature moves and presence.

Messi is now headed to Mumbai, where the excitement for his arrival continues to build. The city is expected to witness another massive turnout of fans eager to see the G.O.A.T in action. The Mumbai leg promises exclusive events, photo opportunities, and public interactions as part of the continuing G.O.A.T India Tour, bringing the football superstar closer to his legion of Indian supporters.

With his tour gaining momentum, Lionel Messi’s presence in India continues to make waves, celebrating not only his football legacy but also the growing enthusiasm for the sport in the country.

'I Think It's Very Unfortunate': Bhaichung Bhutia Reacts After Chaotic Scenes Mar Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour Event In Kolkata; Video

Chaos marred Lionel Messi’s much-anticipated appearance in Kolkata during the G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025, as angry fans accused organisers of gross mismanagement at the Salt Lake Stadium. Scenes of disorder quickly went viral on social media, with visuals showing vandalised barricades, overcrowded sections and tense moments inside the venue, overshadowing what was meant to be a historic celebration for Indian football fans.

Several supporters alleged that poor crowd control and last-minute changes led to confusion and frustration, leaving many genuine ticket-holders unable to get a clear view of the Argentine superstar. As tempers flared, parts of the stadium witnessed damage to barricades, while security personnel struggled to contain the situation. Netizens expressed their anger online, claiming that the lack of proper arrangements ruined a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Lionel Messi in person.

Reacting to the incident, former Indian football captain and legend Bhaichung Bhutia described the situation as deeply unfortunate. He said, "I think it's very unfortunate. I think the organisers did their best, but sometimes it gets out of control, especially VIP culture - it becomes very difficult even for the organisers to stop a lot of VIPs who are not supposed to be there as well. I think they entered and crowded. The genuine fans did not really get to see Messi. So, I think that was where the fans were very upset. Hopefully, I think these kinds of mistakes don't happen."

The Kolkata event was one of the key stops of Messi’s G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 and had generated massive excitement across the country. However, the chaotic scenes at the Salt Lake Stadium have raised serious questions about event planning and crowd management, with fans and former players alike calling for better organisation to protect the experience of supporters at marquee international events.