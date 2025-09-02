 Adorable Moment! Carlos Alcaraz Delights Young Fans By Gifting Shoes After US Open 2025 Win; Video
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
Image: santoshxtraining/Instagram

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, known as much for his generosity as for his explosive tennis game, delivered a heartwarming moment after his Round of 16 win over Arthur Rinderknech at the US Open 2025. Following his straight-sets victory, the Spanish star surprised two young fans by gifting them his shoes and their ecstatic reaction quickly stole the spotlight.

As Alcaraz waved to the crowd, he paused near the stands, took off his shoes, and handed them to two kids who had been cheering for him throughout the match. What happened next melted hearts across the tennis world. The kids, stunned and wide-eyed, looked at the shoes in disbelief before bursting into joyous laughter. Cameras captured the moment in perfect clarity, and within minutes, clips of their priceless reaction began circulating online.

Social media erupted with praise for the 22-year-old, who has earned a reputation not only as one of the most electrifying players on the tour but also as a genuine role model for young fans. Commentators and fellow players applauded the move.

The US Open is no stranger to emotional moments, but this one stood out, not for athletic brilliance, but for the simple, human act of kindness that reminded everyone why sports can be so powerful. With Alcaraz now advancing to the quarterfinals, fans will be hoping for more of his magic both on and off the court.

