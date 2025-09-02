Adorable Moment! Carlos Alcaraz Delights Young Fans By Gifting Shoes After US Open 2025 Win; Video

Image: santoshxtraining/Instagram

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, known as much for his generosity as for his explosive tennis game, delivered a heartwarming moment after his Round of 16 win over Arthur Rinderknech at the US Open 2025. Following his straight-sets victory, the Spanish star surprised two young fans by gifting them his shoes and their ecstatic reaction quickly stole the spotlight.

As Alcaraz waved to the crowd, he paused near the stands, took off his shoes, and handed them to two kids who had been cheering for him throughout the match. What happened next melted hearts across the tennis world. The kids, stunned and wide-eyed, looked at the shoes in disbelief before bursting into joyous laughter. Cameras captured the moment in perfect clarity, and within minutes, clips of their priceless reaction began circulating online.

Social media erupted with praise for the 22-year-old, who has earned a reputation not only as one of the most electrifying players on the tour but also as a genuine role model for young fans. Commentators and fellow players applauded the move.

The US Open is no stranger to emotional moments, but this one stood out, not for athletic brilliance, but for the simple, human act of kindness that reminded everyone why sports can be so powerful. With Alcaraz now advancing to the quarterfinals, fans will be hoping for more of his magic both on and off the court.

Adorable Scenes! Anna Kalinskaya's Dog Bella Chases A Tennis Ball In Wholesome US Open 2025 Moment; Video

Tennis fans at the US Open 2025 were treated to a sweet surprise when Anna Kalinskaya’s pet dog, Bella, joined her on the court. The playful dachshund was seen happily chasing tennis ball, bringing smiles and laughter to everyone around.

Bella ran around during Kalinskaya’s warm-up session and quickly stole the spotlight. The heartwarming moment was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling it one of the cutest moments of the tournament.

Kalinskaya often travels with Bella, and the two clearly share a special bond. For a short time, the intense tennis atmosphere was replaced with pure joy as Bella turned into the star of the show.

It was a light and lovable moment that reminded everyone that even at big tournaments, there’s always room for fun.