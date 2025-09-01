Phenomenal! Aryna Sabalenka Unleashes Stunning Cross-Court Shot Against Cristina Bucsa During US Open 2025 Match; Video

Image: US Open/Instagram

Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka delivered one of the most electrifying moments of the US Open 2025 during her Round of 16 clash against Spain’s Cristina Bucsa, lighting up Louis Armstrong Stadium with a jaw-dropping cross-court winner that sent fans into a frenzy. The Belarusian star, known for her aggressive baseline play and raw intensity, once again proved why she is one of the most feared competitors on tour.

The moment came into a tense rally, with both players trading shots from the back of the court. Bucsa, trying to push Sabalenka wide on the forehand side, struck a slice that appeared to have her opponent stretched. But Sabalenka responded with an astonishing cross-court forehand that painted the line with surgical precision. The ball zipped past Bucsa, who had no chance to react, leaving the crowd gasping in awe.

As the ball clipped the sideline and the point was awarded, Sabalenka let out a thunderous roar. The celebration was raw and unfiltered, a powerful display of emotion that matched the ferocity of the shot itself.

This spectacular point shifted momentum in Sabalenka’s favor as she continued to impose her dominance throughout the rest of the set. Bucsa, who had shown great grit to reach the fourth round, struggled to regain control after that rally and eventually succumbed to Sabalenka’s relentless pace and power.

Adorable Scenes! Anna Kalinskaya's Dog Bella Chases A Tennis Ball In Wholesome US Open 2025 Moment; Video

Tennis fans at the US Open 2025 were treated to a sweet surprise when Anna Kalinskaya’s pet dog, Bella, joined her on the court. The playful dachshund was seen happily chasing tennis ball, bringing smiles and laughter to everyone around.

Bella ran around during Kalinskaya’s warm-up session and quickly stole the spotlight. The heartwarming moment was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling it one of the cutest moments of the tournament.

Kalinskaya often travels with Bella, and the two clearly share a special bond. For a short time, the intense tennis atmosphere was replaced with pure joy as Bella turned into the star of the show.

It was a light and lovable moment that reminded everyone that even at big tournaments, there’s always room for fun.