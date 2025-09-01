Watch Your Step! Ball Kid Hilariously Slips On Court During Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech US Open 2025 Match; Video

Image: santoshxtraining/Instagram

A brief but heart-stopping moment occurred during the Round of 16 clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Arthur Rinderknech at the US Open, when a ball kid slipped while attempting to retrieve a ball near the net. The incident happened after Alcaraz hit a fault that clipped the top of the net and bounced back toward his side.

As the ball slowly rolled toward the net, a young ball boy dashed forward to collect it. In his rush, however, he lost his footing and slipped, briefly falling to the court. Thankfully, the moment was more startling than serious. The ball kid quickly got back up, collected the ball, and returned to position without any sign of injury, drawing a round of applause from the understanding crowd.

Both players paused briefly to ensure everything was fine, with Alcaraz giving a quick glance toward the ball boy, who appeared slightly embarrassed but otherwise unharmed. The match resumed immediately after.

While the fall had no impact on the outcome of the game, it served as a reminder of the fast-paced environment in which ball kids operate and the focus and agility they must maintain throughout long, high-pressure matches. The quick recovery was commendable, and the moment added a human, light-hearted touch to an otherwise intense match, which Alcaraz went on to win in straight sets.

Moments like these showcase not just the athleticism of the players, but also the dedication and resilience of those working behind the scenes to keep the game moving smoothly.

Adorable Scenes! Anna Kalinskaya's Dog Bella Chases A Tennis Ball In Wholesome US Open 2025 Moment; Video

Tennis fans at the US Open 2025 were treated to a sweet surprise when Anna Kalinskaya’s pet dog, Bella, joined her on the court. The playful dachshund was seen happily chasing tennis ball, bringing smiles and laughter to everyone around.

Bella ran around during Kalinskaya’s warm-up session and quickly stole the spotlight. The heartwarming moment was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling it one of the cutest moments of the tournament.

Kalinskaya often travels with Bella, and the two clearly share a special bond. For a short time, the intense tennis atmosphere was replaced with pure joy as Bella turned into the star of the show.

It was a light and lovable moment that reminded everyone that even at big tournaments, there’s always room for fun.