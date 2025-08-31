Outrageous! Tommy Paul's Phenomenal Cross-Court Lob Shot Stuns Arthur Ashe Stadium Crowd During US Open 2025; Video

Image: US Open/X

In a thrilling third-round match at the US Open 2025, American tennis star Tommy Paul delivered a shot that will be remembered for years. Facing Alexander Bublik, Paul executed a phenomenal cross-court lob that left his opponent scrambling and the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium on their feet.

The moment came midway through a tense rally. With Bublik controlling the momentum, Paul cleverly anticipated his movement and launched a perfectly angled lob over his opponent’s reach. The ball arced gracefully and landed just inside the baseline, leaving Bublik unable to return it. The crowd erupted into a standing ovation, applauding the precision and audacity of the shot.

Commentators hailed the shot as a demonstration of both tactical brilliance and technical skill, highlighting Paul’s ability to combine power with finesse.

The point not only energized the stadium but also gave Paul a surge of momentum for the rest of the match. Social media quickly buzzed with clips of the lob, with fans praising the creativity and timing of the shot.

Moments like these exemplify the excitement of Grand Slam tennis, where a single shot can electrify the crowd and shift the momentum of a match. Paul’s cross-court lob against Bublik will surely be remembered as one of the most spectacular highlights of the US Open 2025.

'Tennis Is Not That Great...': Novak Djokovic Bursts Into Laughter After Ben Stiller's Witty Remark Steals Spotlight At US Open 2025; Video

Tennis met Hollywood once again at the US Open 2025, as Novak Djokovic and actor Ben Stiller shared a humorous courtside moment following the Serbian star’s third-round win over Cameron Norrie. The light-hearted exchange between the 24-time Grand Slam champion and the legendary comedian had the fans in splits.

After dispatching Norrie in 4 sets with his trademark precision and poise, Djokovic walked over to greet some familiar faces in the dressing room. Among them was Ben Stiller, a long-time tennis enthusiast and frequent visitor to Flushing Meadows. The two shared a warm handshake and an impromptu conversation that quickly turned comedic.

"Hey, good to see you Ben. Thanks for coming out," Djokovic said with a grin. "How’s your tennis?" Without missing a beat, Stiller replied, “We have a court at our house in Westchester, and the tennis is not that great right now,” prompting Djokovic to burst into laughter, along with many in the background who caught the brief but hilarious moment.

Stiller’s self-deprecating humor and Djokovic’s amused reaction were a reminder of the relaxed atmosphere that sometimes follows intense battles on court. For fans, it was a delightful crossover of two worlds, one dominated by powerful groundstrokes and the other by punchlines.

As Djokovic continues his march towards another US Open title, moments like these add a layer of charm to his campaign, reminding fans that beyond the fierce competitiveness lies a personality capable of sharing a laugh, even in the glare of Grand Slam spotlight.