Wholesome Moment! Kamil Majchrzak Tracks Down Young Fan After Hat-Snatching Incident During US Open 2025; Video

Image: Kamil Majchrzak/Collin Rugg/Instagram/X

At the 2025 US Open, a young boy named Brock had a very special moment ruined, then made even more special, thanks to tennis star Kamil Majchrzak.

After winning a big match, Majchrzak tried to give his signed cap to Brock, who was waiting excitedly near the court. But just before Brock could grab it, a man nearby took the cap and gave it to his wife. The moment was caught on camera and made many people angry online.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Majchrzak didn’t know at the time what had happened. Later, when he saw the video, he felt terrible. He posted on Instagram, asking fans to help him find the boy. “Could you help me find the kid from my match?” he wrote.

Thanks to social media, Majchrzak and Brock were reunited within a day. The tennis star invited Brock back to the stadium, where they met in person. Majchrzak gave him a new signed cap and other tennis goodies. They took a picture together, smiling, and Majchrzak posted it with the caption, “Hello World, together with Brock we wish you a great day!”

What started as a sad moment ended in joy, thanks to Majchrzak’s kindness and fans helping to make things right.

'Tennis Is Not That Great...': Novak Djokovic Bursts Into Laughter After Ben Stiller's Witty Remark Steals Spotlight At US Open 2025; Video

Tennis met Hollywood once again at the US Open 2025, as Novak Djokovic and actor Ben Stiller shared a humorous courtside moment following the Serbian star’s third-round win over Cameron Norrie. The light-hearted exchange between the 24-time Grand Slam champion and the legendary comedian had the fans in splits.

After dispatching Norrie in 4 sets with his trademark precision and poise, Djokovic walked over to greet some familiar faces in the dressing room. Among them was Ben Stiller, a long-time tennis enthusiast and frequent visitor to Flushing Meadows. The two shared a warm handshake and an impromptu conversation that quickly turned comedic.

"Hey, good to see you Ben. Thanks for coming out," Djokovic said with a grin. "How’s your tennis?" Without missing a beat, Stiller replied, “We have a court at our house in Westchester, and the tennis is not that great right now,” prompting Djokovic to burst into laughter, along with many in the background who caught the brief but hilarious moment.

Stiller’s self-deprecating humor and Djokovic’s amused reaction were a reminder of the relaxed atmosphere that sometimes follows intense battles on court. For fans, it was a delightful crossover of two worlds, one dominated by powerful groundstrokes and the other by punchlines.

As Djokovic continues his march towards another US Open title, moments like these add a layer of charm to his campaign, reminding fans that beyond the fierce competitiveness lies a personality capable of sharing a laugh, even in the glare of Grand Slam spotlight.