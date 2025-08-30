 'Please Help Me Find This Kid': Kamil Majchrzak Requests Fans As Spectator Cruelly Robs Young Boy Of Cap Given By Tennis Star After His US Open 2025 Game
Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
Kamil Majchrzak (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Polish Tennis player Kamil Majchrzak asked for help via his official Instagram handle to help him locate the boy, who was robbed out of the cap provided by the athlete when he was signing autographs for fans following his US Open 2025 match. Majchrzak also requested to send him a direct message if the boy or his parents see his story.

The moment occurred after the match when a sea of fans was vying for his autograph and Majchrzak removed his cap to hand it to the young fan. However, a man quickly snatched it before the boy could get his hand on it, leaving him crestfallen. The young fan kept requesting for another cap but couldn't get it.

With the 29-year-old Polish player seemingly seeing the video on social media, he wrote on his Instagram story:

"After the match, I didn't record that my cap didn't get to that boy. Thanks to @asicsTennis I've got enough caps, so I'm prepared for that. Hey guys, could you please help me find this kid from my match. If it's you (or your parents see this), please send me DM."

Watch the below video of how the young fan was robbed of the cap:

