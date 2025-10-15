 'Made The Whole Nation Mental': Netizens Troll Ramiz Raja & Aamer Sohail For Allegedly Reigniting 'Handshake' Row After PAK vs SA 1st Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Made The Whole Nation Mental': Netizens Troll Ramiz Raja & Aamer Sohail For Allegedly Reigniting 'Handshake' Row After PAK vs SA 1st Test

'Made The Whole Nation Mental': Netizens Troll Ramiz Raja & Aamer Sohail For Allegedly Reigniting 'Handshake' Row After PAK vs SA 1st Test

Indian cricket fans or netizens have hit back at alleged dig taken by Ramiz Raja and Aamer Sohail on Indian team after Pakistan's victory over South Africa in the opening Test in Lahore. With the two teams shaking hands after the result, Sohail had reportedly said, 'Good to see both teams shaking hands, it’s getting out of fashion these day', referring to India's refusal to do it in Asia Cup.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
Ramiz Raja (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Indian cricket fans or netizens have hit back at alleged dig taken by Ramiz Raja and Aamer Sohail on Indian team after Pakistan's victory over South Africa in the opening Test in Lahore. With the two teams shaking hands after the result, Sohail had reportedly said, 'Good to see both teams shaking hands, it’s getting out of fashion these day', referring to India's refusal to do it in Asia Cup.

Read Also
'Besharam Hai': Pakistan Fans Slam Salman Ali Agha For 'Laughing Shamelessly' During PAK vs SA 1st...
article-image

The controversy simmered massively after the Group stage match between India and Pakistan as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side refused to shake hands with their counterparts. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had expressed its displeasure over the Indian team's gesture and lodged complaints with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the International Cricket Council (ICC). India continued the same for their next two games against Pakistan too.

Watch some of the netizens reaction as below:

Noman Ali takes ten wickets as Pakistan win by 93 runs to take a 1-0 lead

FPJ Shorts
Six Kings Slam 2025: Check Out Prize Money, Tournament Format, Live Streaming Details And Much More
Six Kings Slam 2025: Check Out Prize Money, Tournament Format, Live Streaming Details And Much More
Gujarat: WR Converts 60 KLD Effluent Treatment Plant Into Water Recycling Unit To Boost Sustainability In Surat
Gujarat: WR Converts 60 KLD Effluent Treatment Plant Into Water Recycling Unit To Boost Sustainability In Surat
Video: Mohammed Shami Uproots Uttarakhand Batter's Stump In Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Match, Makes Strong Comeback After Snub From Australia Tour
Video: Mohammed Shami Uproots Uttarakhand Batter's Stump In Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Match, Makes Strong Comeback After Snub From Australia Tour
Gujarat’s Berana Primary School Inspires Students With ‘Dream Commitment’ Initiative
Gujarat’s Berana Primary School Inspires Students With ‘Dream Commitment’ Initiative

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Noman Ali was the shining star for the home side as he snaffled ten wickets in the match, playing an integral in handing Pakistan a victory. The 39-year-old took six scalps in the first innings to ensure a precious 109-run lead for Shan Masood and co. With Pakistan leaving the tourists 277 for victory in the fourth innings, he added four more to his kitty as the Proteas managed only 167 while chasing the total.

Sajid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi were equally penetrative, taking two and four scalps respectively. Pakistan's batting will still need some recalibrating and they will hope to do it when the second Test begins on October 20 in Rawalpindi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Six Kings Slam 2025: Check Out Prize Money, Tournament Format, Live Streaming Details And Much More

Six Kings Slam 2025: Check Out Prize Money, Tournament Format, Live Streaming Details And Much More

Video: Mohammed Shami Uproots Uttarakhand Batter's Stump In Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Match, Makes Strong...

Video: Mohammed Shami Uproots Uttarakhand Batter's Stump In Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Match, Makes Strong...

PAK vs SA, 1st Test: Security Breach At Gaddafi Stadium! Fan Invades Pakistan's Dressing Room...

PAK vs SA, 1st Test: Security Breach At Gaddafi Stadium! Fan Invades Pakistan's Dressing Room...

Crazy Scenes! Lahore Crowd Erupts As Azhar Mahmood Brings Babar Azam To Balcony During PAK Vs SA 1st...

Crazy Scenes! Lahore Crowd Erupts As Azhar Mahmood Brings Babar Azam To Balcony During PAK Vs SA 1st...

'Made The Whole Nation Mental': Netizens Troll Ramiz Raja & Aamer Sohail For Allegedly Reigniting...

'Made The Whole Nation Mental': Netizens Troll Ramiz Raja & Aamer Sohail For Allegedly Reigniting...