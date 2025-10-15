'Made The Whole Nation Mental': Netizens Troll Ramiz Raja & Aamer Sohail For Allegedly Reigniting 'Handshake' Row After PAK vs SA 1st Test

Ramiz Raja (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Indian cricket fans or netizens have hit back at alleged dig taken by Ramiz Raja and Aamer Sohail on Indian team after Pakistan's victory over South Africa in the opening Test in Lahore. With the two teams shaking hands after the result, Sohail had reportedly said, 'Good to see both teams shaking hands, it’s getting out of fashion these day', referring to India's refusal to do it in Asia Cup.

The controversy simmered massively after the Group stage match between India and Pakistan as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side refused to shake hands with their counterparts. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had expressed its displeasure over the Indian team's gesture and lodged complaints with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the International Cricket Council (ICC). India continued the same for their next two games against Pakistan too.

Watch some of the netizens reaction as below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Noman Ali takes ten wickets as Pakistan win by 93 runs to take a 1-0 lead

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Noman Ali was the shining star for the home side as he snaffled ten wickets in the match, playing an integral in handing Pakistan a victory. The 39-year-old took six scalps in the first innings to ensure a precious 109-run lead for Shan Masood and co. With Pakistan leaving the tourists 277 for victory in the fourth innings, he added four more to his kitty as the Proteas managed only 167 while chasing the total.

Sajid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi were equally penetrative, taking two and four scalps respectively. Pakistan's batting will still need some recalibrating and they will hope to do it when the second Test begins on October 20 in Rawalpindi.