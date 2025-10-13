 'Besharam Hai': Pakistan Fans Slam Salman Ali Agha For 'Laughing Shamelessly' During PAK vs SA 1st Test In Lahore; VIDEO
A few fans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore were seen gossiping in a bad way about Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha during the ongoing first Test against South Africa. A video of the same surfaced on social media as it was unclear what the fans were upset about as the all-rounder was sharing a lighthearted moment with his teammates outside the dressing room.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 07:10 PM IST
Salman Ali Agha enjoying with teammates. | (Credits: X)

Agha, the T20I captain of Pakistan, copped plenty of criticism over his tactics and batting performances following the Asia Cup 2025 defeat. The Men in Green notably lost thrice to Pakistan, including in the final, as off-field controversies also dominated the tournament.

Watch the below video as fans accuse Salman Agha of laughing shamelessly:

Salman Ali Agha follows up his 93 with a wicket as Pakistan take control of the opening Test

While the spin-bowling all-rounder's numbers in the T20I arena are not impressive, he continues to impress as far as Test cricket is concerned. The right-handed batter struck 93 and steered Pakistan out of choppy waters by threading a 163-run partnership with keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, lifting their side to a first-innings total of 378.

With the ball, Salman Agha's off-spin yielded the wicket of Ryan Rickelton for 71 and broke the 94-run stand with Tony de Zorzi. Noman Ali was the wrecker-in-chief for Pakistan, picking up four out of the six to fall, while Agha and Sajid Khan snared one each. The tourists managed to reach 216/6, with de Zorzi holding onto the fort with an unbeaten 81.

However, the Proteas don't have more specialist batters in their armoury to fall back on and they risk conceding a significant lead on a pitch that is offering variable bounce.

