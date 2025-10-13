Video: Girl Slaps Boy, Grabs His Neck As Bizarre Moment Caught On Camera On Day 4 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test

A bizarre moment was caught on camera on Day 4 of of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. A girl was repeatedly seen slapping a boy and moments later grabbed his neck in the stands. A video of the same has surfaced on social media but it seemed on a playful note.

The moment was caught on camera when the West Indies were building their innings, with Shai Hope on strike. After the cameras showed that the girl grabbed the boy's neck, it panned on to the match.

KL Rahul and B Sai Sudharsan take Team India within 58 runs shy of the target

As far as the state of the match goes, the hosts are in pole position to seal a 2-0 victory. KL Rahul and B Sai Sudharsan walked off to Stumps unbeaten on 25 and 30, respectively, as India reached 63/1 in pursuit of 121 in the innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal had perished in the second over of the innings after hitting two boundaries in the opening one bowled by Jayden Seales. The left-handed batter tried to take on left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican the first ball he faced by holed out to long-on as the visitors got the much-needed early breakthrough.

Rahul and B Sai Sudharsan were circumspect after Jaiswal's scalp, they upped the ante at the closing stages of Day 4 as India need only 58 runs on Day 5 to win series 2-0. West Indies had conceded a first-innings lead of 270, they showed admirable resistance after India enforced the follow-on.

Shai Hope and John Campbell struck centuries, while the lower-order equally frustrated the home side to build a lead of 120. Although the West Indies are still likely to lose the Test, they can take away a lot from this match after being outplayed comprehensively in Ahmedabad.