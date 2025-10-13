 Video: KL Rahul Lets Out A Loud Grunt After Blow To His Groin During Day 4 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: KL Rahul Lets Out A Loud Grunt After Blow To His Groin During Day 4 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test

Video: KL Rahul Lets Out A Loud Grunt After Blow To His Groin During Day 4 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test

Team India opener KL Rahul let out a loud groan as he copped a blow to the groin on Day 4 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The right-handed batter was down on his hunches as he looked in immense pain as the physio had to come to check on the star cricketer.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
KL Rahul. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India opener KL Rahul let out a loud groan as he copped a blow to the groin on Day 4 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The right-handed batter was down on his hunches as he looked in immense pain as the physio had to come to check on the star cricketer.

Read Also
IND Vs WI 1st Test: KL Rahul's Special Celebration For Daughter After Scoring Century Goes Viral;...
article-image

The incident occurred in the third over of the innings sent down by right-arm speedster Jayden Seales as the delivery from him jagged back sharply, with the right-hander likely not anticipating it. It struck the Karnataka-born cricketer right on his groin as found himself in immense pain. However, he was good to continue after the physio examined him.

Watch the below video:

KL Rahul stays unbeaten on 25 as Team India remain in pole position to seal series

FPJ Shorts
Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Unveils Virbhadra Singh Statue In Shimla, Priyanka Gandhi Calls Him ‘Soul Of Himachal'; VIDEO
Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Unveils Virbhadra Singh Statue In Shimla, Priyanka Gandhi Calls Him ‘Soul Of Himachal'; VIDEO
Kerala School Shuts For Two Days Amid Dispute Over Student Wearing Hijab; Nuns Allege SDPI Pressure
Kerala School Shuts For Two Days Amid Dispute Over Student Wearing Hijab; Nuns Allege SDPI Pressure
SEE! Priyanka Chopra's Inspiration To Indian Choli At Diwali Ball In New York; Wraps Scarf As Blouse & Calls It 'Sarong'
SEE! Priyanka Chopra's Inspiration To Indian Choli At Diwali Ball In New York; Wraps Scarf As Blouse & Calls It 'Sarong'
Mumbai News: Redevelopment Of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Phase 1 In Ghatkopar Begins; Foundation Stone Ceremony Scheduled For Tuesday
Mumbai News: Redevelopment Of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Phase 1 In Ghatkopar Begins; Foundation Stone Ceremony Scheduled For Tuesday

Meanwhile, Rahul walked off to Stumps unbeaten on 25 as the hosts reached 63/1 in pursuit of 121 in the innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal had perished in the second over of the innings after hitting two boundaries in the opening one bowled by Jayden Seales. The left-handed batter tried to take on left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican the first ball he faced by holed out to long-on as the visitors got the much-needed early breakthrough.

Rahul and B Sai Sudharsan were circumspect after Jaiswal's scalp, they upped the ante at the closing stages of Day 4 as India need only 58 runs on Day 5 to win series 2-0. West Indies had conceded a first-innings lead of 270, they showed admirable resistance after India enforced the follow-on.

Shai Hope and John Campbell struck centuries, while the lower-order equally frustrated the home side to build a lead of 120. Although the West Indies are still likely to lose the Test, they can take away a lot from this match after being outplayed comprehensively in Ahmedabad.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: KL Rahul Lets Out A Loud Grunt After Blow To His Groin During Day 4 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test

Video: KL Rahul Lets Out A Loud Grunt After Blow To His Groin During Day 4 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test

Six Kings Slam: Jannik Sinner Returns To Riyadh As Defending Champion, Fans Give Rousing Reception...

Six Kings Slam: Jannik Sinner Returns To Riyadh As Defending Champion, Fans Give Rousing Reception...

'Gujarat Se Nikal Jaao, CSK...': Fan Makes Request To B Sai Sudharsan As Team India Batter Grabs A...

'Gujarat Se Nikal Jaao, CSK...': Fan Makes Request To B Sai Sudharsan As Team India Batter Grabs A...

Virat Kohli Fan Spotted In Lahore! Spectator Displays Painting Of Team India Star During PAK vs SA...

Virat Kohli Fan Spotted In Lahore! Spectator Displays Painting Of Team India Star During PAK vs SA...

Harry Kane Channels Quarterback Skills, Makes NFL Style Pass To Eberechi Eze During Practice; Video

Harry Kane Channels Quarterback Skills, Makes NFL Style Pass To Eberechi Eze During Practice; Video