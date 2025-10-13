'Avoid Any Emotional Tussles Or Signs': Pakistan Hockey Team Given Instructions Ahead Of Facing India In Sultan Of Johor Cup Match

India and Pakistan men's hockey team. | (Credits: X)

The knock-on effect on sports from the recent military standoff between India and Pakistan has continued as the Pakistan Hockey Federation has instructed to avoid any verbal confrontations during their Sultan of Johor Cup match in Johar Bahru, Malaysia on Tuesday. A senior official from the federation underlined that they have prepared the players to the possibility of receiving no handshakes from the Indian team.

With the Indian government launching Operation Sindoor following the militant attack in Kashmir, relations have reached a breaking point between the two countries. With India not shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts during Asia Cup 2025, similar gestures are expected during the Hockey match. Notably, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had launched a complaint with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), accusing India of not maintaining the spirit of cricket.

The official of the PHF said, as quoted by The Times of India:

"The players have been told that if the Indian players don't shake hands before or after the match, just ignore the gesture and move on. They have also been told to avoid any emotional tussles or signs during the game."

Pakistan had notably opted out of Men's Hockey Asia Cup that was hosted by Rajgir, Bihar in August as Bangladesh participated instead of them.

"What India have done this tournament is very disappointing" - Salman Ali Agha

Following the Asia Cup 2025 final, Pakistan T20I skipper Salman Ali Agha had stated that India had disrespected everything during the tournament, including the gesture of not accepting the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi. He stated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"What India have done this tournament is very disappointing. They're not disrespecting us by not shaking hands, they're disrespecting cricket. Good teams don't do what they did today [refusing to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi]. We went to pose with the trophy on our own because we wanted to fulfil our obligations. We stood there and took our medals. I don't want to use harsh words but they've been very disrespectful."

Pakistan had started the hockey tournament strongly by winning 1-7 against Malaysia but lost to Britain.