Fact Check: Bangladesh Women Cricketers Wear Burqa While Playing Match Against New Zealand At ICC Women's World Cup; Here's The Truth

A viral image recently circulating on social media claimed that Bangladeshi women cricketers played a match against New Zealand while wearing burqas during the ICC Women’s World Cup. The picture, showing two players fully covered in black attire on the cricket field, quickly grabbed attention and sparked widespread discussion online. However, the claim has now been proven false.

According to reports, the image was found to be AI-generated and not from any real cricket match. The investigation revealed that no official match reports, news coverage, or live broadcast footage supported the claim. In reality, during the ICC Women’s World Cup match, the Bangladeshi players were seen wearing their regular green and red national team jerseys, as is standard in international cricket.

While the fake post gained traction online, the fact-check clarified that though some players around the world have worn hijabs in cricket, no Bangladeshi cricketers have ever played in burqas during official ICC events. The report serves as a reminder of the growing influence of AI-manipulated content on social media and the importance of verifying such claims before believing or sharing them.

Bangladesh Batter Sobhana Mostary's Unique Celebration Goes Viral During BAN W Vs ENG W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

During the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash between Bangladesh Women and England Women in Guwahati, Bangladeshi batter Sobhana Mostary delivered a standout performance by notching up a well-constructed half-century. Her composed knock against one of the tournament favourites not only showcased her growing maturity as a batter but also brought a moment of joy for her team in what was a high-pressure contest. However, it wasn’t just the runs that caught the attention of fans, it was her unique celebration that truly lit up the moment.

After reaching her fifty, Sobhana Mostary marked the milestone in a distinctive and expressive way. She looked towards the dressing room with a smile and rotated her wrist with her other hand in a circular motion, a gesture that immediately went viral on social media. While the meaning of the celebration wasn't immediately clear, fans were quick to embrace it, appreciating both the individuality and the flair it brought to the occasion.

Sobhana’s half-century was not only a personal milestone but also a testament to Bangladesh’s growing depth in women’s cricket. Her celebration added character to her performance, reflecting the spirit and confidence of a young player unafraid to express herself on the global stage. With the tournament entering its crucial phase, Bangladesh will hope that Sobhana’s form continues and inspires more match-defining performances in the games to come.