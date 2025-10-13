 Fact Check: Bangladesh Women Cricketers Wear Burqa While Playing Match Against New Zealand At ICC Women's World Cup; Here's The Truth
Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
A viral image recently circulating on social media claimed that Bangladeshi women cricketers played a match against New Zealand while wearing burqas during the ICC Women’s World Cup. The picture, showing two players fully covered in black attire on the cricket field, quickly grabbed attention and sparked widespread discussion online. However, the claim has now been proven false.

According to reports, the image was found to be AI-generated and not from any real cricket match. The investigation revealed that no official match reports, news coverage, or live broadcast footage supported the claim. In reality, during the ICC Women’s World Cup match, the Bangladeshi players were seen wearing their regular green and red national team jerseys, as is standard in international cricket.

While the fake post gained traction online, the fact-check clarified that though some players around the world have worn hijabs in cricket, no Bangladeshi cricketers have ever played in burqas during official ICC events. The report serves as a reminder of the growing influence of AI-manipulated content on social media and the importance of verifying such claims before believing or sharing them.

