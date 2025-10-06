ICC Reprimands Sidra Amin For Code Of Conduct Breach During IND W Vs PAK W Women's World Cup 2025 Match

Image: JioHotstar/X

Pakistan batter Sidra Amin has received an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during her side’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match against India on October 5 in Colombo. The incident occurred after her dismissal, when Amin forcefully struck her bat onto the pitch in frustration, an action deemed a violation under Article 2.2 of the Code.

The article refers to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match". Following the on-field charge laid by the match umpires, Amin admitted to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction from match referee Shandre Fritz. Alongside the reprimand, one demerit point has also been added to her disciplinary record.

Despite her disciplinary lapse, Amin was the standout performer with the bat for Pakistan, scoring a composed 81 off 106 deliveries. Her efforts, however, went in vain as Pakistan fell well short in their pursuit of India’s 248-run target, getting bowled out for 159 and slumping to an 88-run defeat.

This marked Pakistan’s second consecutive loss in the tournament, having already gone down to Bangladesh in their opener. With no wins on the board, Pakistan now face a stern test as they prepare to take on defending champions Australia on October 8.

Sidra Amin Gets Hit By Deepti Sharma's Throw During IND W Vs PAK W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

In a surprising moment during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match between India Women and Pakistan Women at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Deepti Sharma's throw inadvertently struck Pakistan's Sidra Amin on the leg.

The incident occurred in the 34th over of Pakistan's chase of 248 runs. As Sidra Amin attempted a quick single to the cover region, Deepti Sharma, stationed nearby, reacted swiftly to intercept the ball. In her attempt to field, Sharma's throw accidentally hit Amin on the leg.

The incident was captured on video and quickly circulated on social media platforms, garnering attention from fans and commentators alike. While such occurrences are rare, they highlight the unpredictable nature of cricket and the split-second decisions players must make on the field.

Despite the accidental contact, the match continued without further incident. India went on to win the match by 88 runs, with Deepti Sharma contributing significantly with the ball, taking 3 wickets and playing a pivotal role in India's victory.