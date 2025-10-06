Phenomenal! Anneke Bosch Takes Sensational Diving Catch To Dismiss Maddy Green During NZ W Vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

Image: JioHotstar/X

South Africa's Anneke Bosch lit up the field with a moment of brilliance during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash between New Zealand and South Africa in Indore. The Proteas all-rounder pulled off a stunning diving catch at backward point to dismiss New Zealand batter Maddy Green, showcasing incredible reflexes and athleticism.

The highlight moment came off the bowling of left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, who had been building pressure with her tight lines. Looking to break the shackles, Green attempted a reverse sweep to pierce the off-side field. However, her shot lacked both placement and power, allowing Bosch, perfectly stationed at backward point, to pounce.

Reacting in a split second, Bosch flung herself low to her left and plucked the ball out of thin air, completing a phenomenal diving grab that left both teammates and fans in awe. The sharp catch ended Green’s stay at the crease and gave South Africa a crucial breakthrough in a tightly contested phase of the match.

The fielding effort underlined Bosch’s value as a complete cricketer and demonstrated South Africa’s high fielding standards in the tournament. Moments like these continue to define the intensity and quality of play at the Women’s World Cup, with Bosch's effort sure to go down as one of the standout catches of the competition.

Vishmi Gunaratne's Juggling Catch Sends Pratika Rawal Back To Pavilion During IND W Vs SL W Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

Sri Lanka’s seasoned spinner Inoka Ranaweera delivered a crucial breakthrough during the Women’s World Cup 2025 clash against India, removing Pratika Rawal with a well-crafted delivery. This dismissal broke a steady 67-run partnership and shifted the momentum briefly in Sri Lanka’s favour.

Bowling from around the wicket, Ranaweera darted in a ball on a good length. Rawal, showing intent, skipped down the pitch looking to play it aggressively across the line. However, she didn’t quite get the elevation she needed and ended up hitting it flat and hard towards deep mid-wicket.

Vishmi Gunaratne, stationed at the boundary, had to react quickly. The ball struck her palm hard as she lunged to her left. Initially, it seemed like the opportunity had gone begging as the ball popped out, and Vishmi even lost her footing. But in a dramatic moment of recovery, she got her hands back in front and held onto the catch while slipping, a moment of determination and skill that highlighted Sri Lanka’s sharp fielding.

This dismissal marked the third time in four innings that Inoka Ranaweera has dismissed Rawal. The psychological edge Ranaweera holds over the Indian batter was evident once again. Rawal walked back after a well-fought 37 off 59 balls, having built a vital partnership that had steadied India’s innings.