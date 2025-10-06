 Phenomenal! Anneke Bosch Takes Sensational Diving Catch To Dismiss Maddy Green During NZ W Vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPhenomenal! Anneke Bosch Takes Sensational Diving Catch To Dismiss Maddy Green During NZ W Vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

Phenomenal! Anneke Bosch Takes Sensational Diving Catch To Dismiss Maddy Green During NZ W Vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

The fielding effort underlined Bosch’s value as a complete cricketer and demonstrated South Africa’s high fielding standards in the tournament. Moments like these continue to define the intensity and quality of play at the Women’s World Cup, with Bosch's effort sure to go down as one of the standout catches of the competition.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
Image: JioHotstar/X

South Africa's Anneke Bosch lit up the field with a moment of brilliance during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash between New Zealand and South Africa in Indore. The Proteas all-rounder pulled off a stunning diving catch at backward point to dismiss New Zealand batter Maddy Green, showcasing incredible reflexes and athleticism.

The highlight moment came off the bowling of left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, who had been building pressure with her tight lines. Looking to break the shackles, Green attempted a reverse sweep to pierce the off-side field. However, her shot lacked both placement and power, allowing Bosch, perfectly stationed at backward point, to pounce.

Read Also
ICC Reprimands Sidra Amin For Code Of Conduct Breach During IND W Vs PAK W Women's World Cup 2025...
article-image
Read Also
IND W Vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. Avoid Handshakes With Pakistani...
article-image

Reacting in a split second, Bosch flung herself low to her left and plucked the ball out of thin air, completing a phenomenal diving grab that left both teammates and fans in awe. The sharp catch ended Green’s stay at the crease and gave South Africa a crucial breakthrough in a tightly contested phase of the match.

The fielding effort underlined Bosch’s value as a complete cricketer and demonstrated South Africa’s high fielding standards in the tournament. Moments like these continue to define the intensity and quality of play at the Women’s World Cup, with Bosch's effort sure to go down as one of the standout catches of the competition.

FPJ Shorts
AMD Shares Surge 35% In Pre-Market Trade As OpenAI Eyes 10% Stake In AI Chipmaker; Sam Altman Reacts
AMD Shares Surge 35% In Pre-Market Trade As OpenAI Eyes 10% Stake In AI Chipmaker; Sam Altman Reacts
VIDEO: CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Zaveri Bazaar Gems And Jewellery Festival 2025, Promises Full Redevelopment Support
VIDEO: CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Zaveri Bazaar Gems And Jewellery Festival 2025, Promises Full Redevelopment Support
Mumbai FDA Confirms Cold-Ref Cough Syrup Not Supplied To Maharashtra; Citizens Urged To Stay Alert
Mumbai FDA Confirms Cold-Ref Cough Syrup Not Supplied To Maharashtra; Citizens Urged To Stay Alert
A Glimpse Inside Navi Mumbai International Airport: From Luxury Lounges To Local Flavours, Premium F&B, Retail & Art Experiences Await Passengers
A Glimpse Inside Navi Mumbai International Airport: From Luxury Lounges To Local Flavours, Premium F&B, Retail & Art Experiences Await Passengers

Vishmi Gunaratne's Juggling Catch Sends Pratika Rawal Back To Pavilion During IND W Vs SL W Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

Sri Lanka’s seasoned spinner Inoka Ranaweera delivered a crucial breakthrough during the Women’s World Cup 2025 clash against India, removing Pratika Rawal with a well-crafted delivery. This dismissal broke a steady 67-run partnership and shifted the momentum briefly in Sri Lanka’s favour.

Bowling from around the wicket, Ranaweera darted in a ball on a good length. Rawal, showing intent, skipped down the pitch looking to play it aggressively across the line. However, she didn’t quite get the elevation she needed and ended up hitting it flat and hard towards deep mid-wicket.

Vishmi Gunaratne, stationed at the boundary, had to react quickly. The ball struck her palm hard as she lunged to her left. Initially, it seemed like the opportunity had gone begging as the ball popped out, and Vishmi even lost her footing. But in a dramatic moment of recovery, she got her hands back in front and held onto the catch while slipping, a moment of determination and skill that highlighted Sri Lanka’s sharp fielding.

This dismissal marked the third time in four innings that Inoka Ranaweera has dismissed Rawal. The psychological edge Ranaweera holds over the Indian batter was evident once again. Rawal walked back after a well-fought 37 off 59 balls, having built a vital partnership that had steadied India’s innings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Phenomenal! Anneke Bosch Takes Sensational Diving Catch To Dismiss Maddy Green During NZ W Vs SA W...

Phenomenal! Anneke Bosch Takes Sensational Diving Catch To Dismiss Maddy Green During NZ W Vs SA W...

ICC Reprimands Sidra Amin For Code Of Conduct Breach During IND W Vs PAK W Women's World Cup 2025...

ICC Reprimands Sidra Amin For Code Of Conduct Breach During IND W Vs PAK W Women's World Cup 2025...

'Chris Gayle Ki Yaad Aa Gayi': Abhishek Sharma's Bizarre Comparison Of Arshdeep Singh's Batting...

'Chris Gayle Ki Yaad Aa Gayi': Abhishek Sharma's Bizarre Comparison Of Arshdeep Singh's Batting...

'..What A Memorable Test!': VVS Laxman Recalls Mohali Thriller Against Australia, Hails Pragyan Ojha...

'..What A Memorable Test!': VVS Laxman Recalls Mohali Thriller Against Australia, Hails Pragyan Ojha...

Wholesome! Felix Auger-Aliassime Slips On Court Mid-Match, Gets Help From Ball Kid In Touching...

Wholesome! Felix Auger-Aliassime Slips On Court Mid-Match, Gets Help From Ball Kid In Touching...