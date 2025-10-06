 'They Just Decided To Enroll An Assassin': Netizens Have A Field Day After Turkish Shooter Yusuf Dikeç Wins European Gold
'They Just Decided To Enroll An Assassin': Netizens Have A Field Day After Turkish Shooter Yusuf Dikeç Wins European Gold

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec, who became a viral sensation during the Paris Olympics, for his relaxed demeanor and laid-back shooting style has returned to the fold. He returned to the spotlight by winning gold at the European Championships. Hence, users on social media are having a field day as one of them hilariously wrote that they hired an assassin to win medals.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
Yusuf Dikec. | (Image Credits: X)

Who Is Yusuf Dikec? 51-Year-Old Turkish Silver Medalist Shooter Sends Internet Into Frenzy With 'No...
article-image

Dikec, who won the silver medal in the 10 m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, stepped up in another big moment in the European Championships. The event saw him team up with Mustafa Inan in the men's 10m Air Pistol event as they faced the German pair of Christian Reitz and Paul Froehlich. The pair sealed a 2-0 victory as the crowd in Istanbul stood up in excitement.

Dikec's relaxed mannerisms and trademark calmness captured attention once again on social media as a user on X wrote:

"I’m obsessed with the idea that the Turkish shooting board is too lazy to run local civil tournaments so they just decided to enroll an assassin and call it a day. Saved them the cash and won them the medals."

Watch other reactions as below from the netizens:

The 52-year-old shot targets while wearing a simple white t-shirt and did so without wearing custom visors and tailormade lenses. Despite the pressure, he went about his job in a relaxed manner and accomplished his goals. It was a reminder from the veteran that even simplicity can be turned into accomplishments. He said the below after his win, as quoted by India Today:

"Representing my country in front of a home crowd, with the tournament being held in Istanbul for the first time, is a great honour."

