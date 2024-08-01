Who Is Yusuf Dikec? 51-Year-Old Turkish Silver Medalist Shooter Sends Internet Into Frenzy With 'No Gear' Look At Paris 2024 Olympics

The Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec hogged the spotlight with his effortless swag during 10 metre air pistol mixed team final at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday, July 31.

Yusuf Dikec and Sevval ilayda Tarhan his shooting partner qualified for the Gold medal by topping the qualification round with a score of 582 points. In the Final, Dikec and Tarhan locked horns with Serbian duo of Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec.

Dikec and Sevval put on on impressive performance together against Serbian shooting duo but their efforts went in vain as they settled for the silver medal with a 14-16 in the gold medal match. However, Yusuf Dikec's confident demeanour caught the attention of many as he appeared with limited gear.

In a photo that went viral on social media, Dikec was seen aiming at the target with one hand in his pocket, wearing ear plugs and spectacles. Unlike other shooters, the 51-year-old marksman from Turkey chose not to wear specialized lenses, an eye cover, or extensive ear protection, showcasing his confident demeanour.

Turkey sent a 51 yr old guy with no specialized lenses, eye cover or ear protection and got the silver medal pic.twitter.com/sFKcsRzvrw — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) July 31, 2024

The picture of Yusuf Dikec's casual look during the gold medal of the 10-metre air pistol mixed team final became one of the talking points in the ongoing Paris Olympics as netizens hailed the Turkey athlete for redefining the aura.

Here's how netizens reacted to Yusuf Dikec's casual shooting look

insane aura



51-yr old Yusuf Dikec of Turkey shows up to the Olympics for shooting without special lenses…



without ear protection…



hand in his pocket & both eyes open…



and casually takes home a silver medal pic.twitter.com/qRB3kwRZmz — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 31, 2024

51 yr old Turkish guy, #YusufDikeç, with no specialized lenses, eye cover or ear protection and managed to win a silver medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the #ParisOlympics2024. He looks like the real 007.



Hand in pocket comfort level! 😂#Olympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/DGHOVs3FcQ — Jyotidwip N. (@JyotidwipN) August 1, 2024

Hand in pocket,both eyes open , simply , just like Bollywood heroes do .



Insane Aura



51-year-old Yusuf Dikec of Turkey shows up without any specialist equipment for shooting, he just casually took home silver at the Olympics .#PARIS2024#ParisOlympics2024 #Paris2024Olympic… pic.twitter.com/nLE5uakEC6 — Praveen Singada (@davidbuntix) August 1, 2024

If ‘no f***s given’ had a face.



(Türkiye shooter Yusuf Dikec’s nonchalant zero-gear, zero-equipment look while winning Silver at the #ParisOlympics) pic.twitter.com/GIrDuaAhfQ — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 1, 2024

On the left Kim Yeji, she is the anime protagonist.



On the right is Yusuf Dikec. He would that one character in the anime everyone even the Demon Lord would stay clear of for reasons long lost in time. Just leave him alone.https://t.co/ctaKq5B9IE pic.twitter.com/CXfGgJBZYz — ultrapurwater (@ultrapurwater) July 31, 2024

Yusuf Dikec has made his fifth appearance at the Summer Games after having participated in 2008 Beijing, 2012 London, 2016 Rio and 2021 Tokyo Summer Games. After five appearances in the biggest multi-sport quadrennial event, Dikec has finally realised his dream of winning the Olympic medal for his country.

Who is Yusuf Dikec?

Yusuf Dikec hails from Tasoluk village of Goksun district in Kahramanmaras Province. The shooter entered the Military School of Gendarmerie after secondary education in 1994.

After graduating from military school, Yusuf Dikec became a Corporal, a military rank used by Turkish armed forces, and entered the duty in Madrain. In 2001, a marksman from Turkey tried his hand at shooting and started to make a name for himself in the short. He has been representing the military team as well as Turkey team in shooting.

Apart from being a shooting athlete, Yusuf Dikec serves in the Turkey military as the officer.

Yusuf Dikec's major achievements

Yusuf Dikec is one of the well-shooters in Turkey. The 51-year-old became the double World Champion, winning gold in 25m standard pistol and the 25m center fire pistol at the 2014 World Shooting Championships in Spain's Granada. He also won a silver medal in the 10 m air pistol Mixed team in the 2023 edition of the prestigious shooting tournament in Baku.

Dikec won a gold medal in 10 m air pistol at the ISSF World Cup in 2011. In the European Shooting Championships, Yusuf Dikec clinched six titles, including a win in the 10m air pistol trio event which was held in Gyor this year.