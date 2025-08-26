'Lips Kahan Hai?': Did Arshdeep Singh & Ishan Kishan Take Colourism Dig At Sai Sudharsan? Video Viral

Arshdeep Singh, B Sai Sudharsan and Ishan Kishan. | (Credits: X)

Team India seamer Arshdeep Singh & Ishan Kishan have come under the scanner for allegedly being racist or taking colourism dig towards teammate B Sai Sudharsan in a recent video uploaded on Snapchat. With Ishan Kishan also present, a comment was heard 'Lips kahan hai?' as netizens subtly pointed towards the duo allegedly passing a racial comment on Sai Sudharsan.

Arshdeep, who started the video, panned the camera to Kishan and said, 'Bihar ki aan baan shaan, Ishan Kishan.' After Kishan urged it to turn to Sai Sudharsan, the former was heard saying, 'Let's clean the camera lens, Where are the lips?' as netizens pointed to their subtle racism towards the left-handed batter.

Watch some of the netizens react to the video on X:

Arshdeep Singh selected in Asia Cup 2025 squad

On the cricketing side of things, Arshdeep has been selected to represent Team India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, set to be played in the T20 format. The 26-year-old has become a mainstay for the Men in Blue as far as T20I cricket is concerned and is India's highest wicket-taker in the format with 99 scalps in 63 matches.

The Madhya Pradesh-born cricketer also played a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup victory last year in the West Indies.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

The Men in Blue's campaign will begin on September 10 against hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Stadium. India are also the defending champions, having won the 50-overs edition in 2023.