Video: Ajinas K Takes First Hat-Trick Of KCL 2025, Finishes With Stunning 5 Wickets Against Kochi Blue Tigers

Image: Kerala Cricket League/X

In a breathtaking performance that turned the tide of the match, Thrissur Titans’ left-arm spinner Ajinas K lit up the Kerala Cricket League 2025 by claiming the season’s first hat-trick and finishing with impressive figures of 5/30. His brilliance came against a formidable Kochi Blue Tigers lineup and included the prized wicket of Sanju Samson.

The moment of magic unfolded during Ajinas’ final over, when he had already shown signs of control and threat. But it was the drama of his three deliveries that will go down in KCL history. After being dispatched for a six over deep mid-wicket by Samson on the first ball of the over, Ajinas responded with nerves of steel. He got his revenge immediately, removing Samson on the very next delivery with a clever change of pace that saw Samson mistime a shot straight to the fielder.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With momentum now shifting, Ajinas then dismissed Jerin P S on the following delivery. The hat-trick ball had the entire stadium on edge, and Ajinas delivered in style by dismissing Muhammad Ashik, sparking wild celebrations among the Thrissur Titans.

His final figures of 5 wickets for 30 runs made him the standout performer of the match and firmly etched his name into the records of the 2025 Kerala Cricket League. It was a spell that combined resilience, skill, and perfect timing , showing how quickly a game of cricket can change when a bowler seizes the moment.

Ajinas K’s fifer and historic hat-trick not only brought his team roaring back into contention but also added a new chapter to KCL's growing legacy of thrilling cricket.

1 Ball, 2 Sixes, 13 Runs: Sanju Samson Showcases Thrilling Display During Kerala Cricket League 2025; Video

In an electrifying moment during the Kerala Cricket League 2025, Sanju Samson once again proved why he's one of the most feared hitters in the game. Representing the Kochi Blue Tigers, Samson turned heads with a sensational power-hitting display against Thrissur Titans' spinner Sijomon Joseph and all it took was just one legal delivery.

The moment took place during the fifth over of the match. On the fourth ball of the over, Sijomon Joseph delivered a slightly tossed-up delivery outside off stump. Samson, never one to miss out on scoring opportunities, launched it high over deep extra cover for a stunning six. But the drama didn’t end there.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

To the dismay of Thrissur Titans, the umpire signaled it as a no-ball, granting Samson a free hit. With the crowd already on its feet, Samson capitalized on the bonus delivery in signature fashion. This time, he muscled the ball into the stands at deep mid-wicket, adding another six to the total. One ball effectively yielded two maximums, a rare 13-run sequence that sent social media and stadium spectators into a frenzy.

The explosive moment not only shifted the momentum in Kochi's favor but also highlighted Samson's flair for the spectacular. It’s performances like these that keep fans glued to the action and give the Kerala Cricket League its growing popularity across the cricketing circuit.

In a game where every run counts, Sanju Samson’s single-ball assault stands out as one of the most memorable highlights of the tournament so far.