IND vs AUS 1st ODI: When Will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Train After Arriving In Perth? Check Details

Image: X

The first batch of Team India players featuring stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma under new captain Shubman Gill has landed in Perth, Australia, on Thursday, October 16, ahead of their opening match of the three-match ODI series. KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, along with support staff members, also arrived in the first batch. The second batch comprising of coach Gautam Gambhir and other players have also landed in Australia.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, this will be their first appearance in the ODI format since the Champions Trophy triumph. The duo will look to make the chance count and make runs in the three-match series. The future of Kohli and Rohit in international cricket has been a hot topic of discussion, especially after Gill took over as ODI captain.

While both stars have stepped away from Tests and T20 Internationals, reports suggest they're looking to stick around until the 2027 ODI World Cup. Earlier on Thuirsday, Kohli also made a cryptic post after landing in Australia which is being said to be about his desire to play 2027 ODI World Cup.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Team India's schedule for the three-match ODI series

Following a long flight, the Indian players will have an optional training session at Perth Stadium on Thursday, October 16. Below is the complete schedule of Team India for ODI format

October 16: Arrive in Perth

October 16: Optional practice session at Perth Stadium

October 17: Practice session at Perth Stadium

October 17: Press conference at 12:30 pm local time

October 18: Practice session at Perth Stadium

October 18: Press conference at 1 pm local time

October 19: Australia vs India 1st ODI in Perth (9 am IST)

October 20: Travel to Adelaide

October 21: Training Session at Adelaide Oval

October 22: Training Session at Adelaide Oval

October 22: Press conference after training

October 23: Australia vs India 2nd ODI in Adelaide (9am IST)

October 24: Travel to Sydney

October 25: Australia vs India 3rd ODI in Sydney (9am IST)