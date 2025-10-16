'Only Time You Truly Fail...': Virat Kohli Drops Cryptic Message On ODI Future Ahead Of India vs Australia Series

Ahead of India’s three-match ODI series against Australia, Virat Kohli made a cryptic post on social media. Amid ongoing discussions about his ODI future, Kohli shared a thought-provoking message on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote “The only time you truly fail is when you decide to give up.”

The post quickly went viral, drawing massive attention from fans. The latest post on social media has been interpreted as Kohli’s subtle response to the chatter around his place in the ODI setup and his long-term plans in the format.

Virat Kohli's ODI future

Virat have been selected for the Australia tour, keeping the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 in mind. However, the promotion of Shubman Gill to ODI captaincy and the emergence of players like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma have now raised questions on Kohli's future in the ODI set-up.

Virat is India's second-highest run-getter in ODIs, with 14,181 runs in 302 matches and 290 innings at an average of 57.88, a strike rate of over 93, with 51 centuries and 74 fifties. His best score is 183. In seven ODIs this year, the superstar has made 275 runs in seven innings at an average of 45.83, with a century and two fifties to his name and a best score of 100*.

Team India lands in Australia

The Indian cricket team arrived in Perth at around 4 AM (1:30 AM IST) on October 16 after a flight delay disrupted their travel schedule. The first batch of Indian players which had Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli had checked in at Delhi airport early on October 15. However the flight experienced four hours of delay from their scheduled departure time before finally taking off. The delay in Delhi forced a reschedule during the Singapore stopover which also pushed back their arrival time in Perth. Following the arrival, the players headed straight to their rooms