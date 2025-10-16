 'Only Time You Truly Fail...': Virat Kohli Drops Cryptic Message On ODI Future Ahead Of India vs Australia Series
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Only Time You Truly Fail...': Virat Kohli Drops Cryptic Message On ODI Future Ahead Of India vs Australia Series

'Only Time You Truly Fail...': Virat Kohli Drops Cryptic Message On ODI Future Ahead Of India vs Australia Series

The latest post on social media has been interpreted as Kohli’s subtle response to the chatter around his place in the ODI setup and his long-term plans in the format.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 10:29 AM IST
article-image

Ahead of India’s three-match ODI series against Australia, Virat Kohli made a cryptic post on social media. Amid ongoing discussions about his ODI future, Kohli shared a thought-provoking message on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote “The only time you truly fail is when you decide to give up.”

The post quickly went viral, drawing massive attention from fans. The latest post on social media has been interpreted as Kohli’s subtle response to the chatter around his place in the ODI setup and his long-term plans in the format.

Virat Kohli's ODI future

Virat have been selected for the Australia tour, keeping the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 in mind. However, the promotion of Shubman Gill to ODI captaincy and the emergence of players like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma have now raised questions on Kohli's future in the ODI set-up.

FPJ Shorts
What Is Muhurat Trading, Know- How Is It Different From Daily Market Trading?
What Is Muhurat Trading, Know- How Is It Different From Daily Market Trading?
Maharashtra: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Meets Farmers Opposing Greenfield International Airport At Purandar, Assures Support
Maharashtra: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Meets Farmers Opposing Greenfield International Airport At Purandar, Assures Support
'Priority To Safeguard Interest Of Indian Consumer': Centre On Donald Trump's Russian Oil Purchase Claim
'Priority To Safeguard Interest Of Indian Consumer': Centre On Donald Trump's Russian Oil Purchase Claim
Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Enters 5th Day; School Buses, Ambulances Stranded Amid Chaos
Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Enters 5th Day; School Buses, Ambulances Stranded Amid Chaos

Virat is India's second-highest run-getter in ODIs, with 14,181 runs in 302 matches and 290 innings at an average of 57.88, a strike rate of over 93, with 51 centuries and 74 fifties. His best score is 183. In seven ODIs this year, the superstar has made 275 runs in seven innings at an average of 45.83, with a century and two fifties to his name and a best score of 100*.

Team India lands in Australia

The Indian cricket team arrived in Perth at around 4 AM (1:30 AM IST) on October 16 after a flight delay disrupted their travel schedule. The first batch of Indian players which had Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli had checked in at Delhi airport early on October 15. However the flight experienced four hours of delay from their scheduled departure time before finally taking off. The delay in Delhi forced a reschedule during the Singapore stopover which also pushed back their arrival time in Perth. Following the arrival, the players headed straight to their rooms

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Only Time You Truly Fail...': Virat Kohli Drops Cryptic Message On ODI Future Ahead Of India vs...

'Only Time You Truly Fail...': Virat Kohli Drops Cryptic Message On ODI Future Ahead Of India vs...

Angel Reese Becomes First Pro Athlete To Walk Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Basketball Star...

Angel Reese Becomes First Pro Athlete To Walk Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Basketball Star...

Team India Lands In Australia At 4 AM Local Time After Four-Hour Flight Delay From Delhi; Video

Team India Lands In Australia At 4 AM Local Time After Four-Hour Flight Delay From Delhi; Video

'He Was Training 2-3 Sessions A Week': Dinesh Karthik Shares Update On Virat Kohli's Plan For 2027...

'He Was Training 2-3 Sessions A Week': Dinesh Karthik Shares Update On Virat Kohli's Plan For 2027...

Virat Kohli Transfers Gurugram Property Power of Attorney To Brother Vikas At Tehsil Office Ahead of...

Virat Kohli Transfers Gurugram Property Power of Attorney To Brother Vikas At Tehsil Office Ahead of...