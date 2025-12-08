IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Shubman Gill Arrives In Bhubaneswar Ahead Of His Much-Awaited Comeback Post Injury Layoff; Video

Image: 77Foreverr_/X

Team India T20 vice-captain Shubman Gill arrived in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night, stepping into the spotlight ahead of his much-anticipated return for the 5-match T20I series against South Africa. His arrival brought a wave of optimism to the Indian camp, which has been eagerly awaiting the return of their stylish top-order batsman after an untimely injury kept him out of action.

Gill’s recent absence stemmed from a neck injury he suffered during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata. The blow not only ruled him out of the remaining Tests but also forced him to miss the ODI series that followed. His sudden exit was a setback for India, which counted heavily on his form and consistency during the tour. Recovery took time, patience and careful management, but the team medical staff monitored his progress closely, ensuring he returned only once fully ready. His return now signals that he has regained full fitness and is ready to compete again at the international level.

The T20I series offers Gill a perfect stage to ease back into rhythm while also strengthening India’s top-order stability. With the team preparing for a packed calendar and building toward marquee tournaments, his role becomes even more critical. Gill’s calm presence, sharp technique and ability to accelerate in the middle overs make him a vital asset, especially against a strong South African bowling unit known for pace and bounce.

Video: Virat Kohli's Playful 'Slap' Threat To Kuldeep Yadav Goes Viral During IND Vs SA 3rd ODI

Cricket fans were treated to not just top-class bowling but a moment of pure comedy during the third ODI between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam, when Virat Kohli jokingly threatened a slap on teammate Kuldeep Yadav after a DRS appeal, leaving former captain Rohit Sharma in stitches.

The comic drama unfolded during South Africa’s innings when Kuldeep, convinced he had trapped a batter LBW, persistently pleaded for a DRS review from stand-in skipper KL Rahul. However, both Rohit and Virat were skeptical, Rohit waved the appeal down, while Kohli humorously mimicked a slap, clearly poking fun at the over-enthusiastic appeal.

Despite the humour, the seriousness of the moment was not lost. Kuldeep went on to deliver an impactful spell, finishing with 4 wickets, helping bowl South Africa out for 270. Supported by fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna, the bowling attack turned the game around.

India then chased down the target with ease, signing off the match and series with a comprehensive nine-wicket win and clinching the series 2–1. The sequence, from Kuldeep’s animated appeals to Kohli’s mock reprimand, captured more than just sporting spirit. It highlighted the camaraderie within the Indian camp, the youthful exuberance of bowlers like Kuldeep, and the seasoned wisdom (and humor) of senior players like Rohit and Kohli.