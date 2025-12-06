VIDEO: Rohit Sharma & Kuldeep Yadav's Funny Banter Over DRS Call Steals Show During IND vs SA 3rd ODI

Image: Star Sports/X

A light-hearted moment during the third ODI between India and South Africa quickly became a viral talking point, featuring former India skipper Rohit Sharma and spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The incident occurred when Kuldeep was convinced he had trapped a South African batter in front and began animatedly pleading for a DRS review. With folded hands, eager gestures, and an expression full of hope, Kuldeep tried his best to persuade the fielding group.

Rohit Sharma, known for his calm and composed decision-making, remained unmoved despite Kuldeep’s enthusiastic appeals. The veteran cricketer assessed the situation with a smile and firmly decided against taking the review. His relaxed reaction, combined with Kuldeep’s dramatic pleading, created a moment of pure amusement for players and viewers alike.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The cameras captured the entire exchange, and within minutes, clips of the incident spread across social media, with fans calling it one of the funniest moments of the match. Rohit’s refusal and Kuldeep’s exaggerated appeal showcased the camaraderie and fun spirit within the Indian team, even in the heat of competition. The moment added a layer of entertainment to the intense ODI, reminding everyone of the playful side of the game.

IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: KL Rahul Performs Conor McGregor's Famous 'Billionaire Strut' Ahead Of Toss Time At Visakhapatnam; Video

Indian skipper KL Rahul brought a touch of entertainment and swagger before the third ODI against South Africa as he broke into the iconic Conor McGregor “Billionaire Strut” ahead of the toss in Visakhapatnam. The light-hearted moment instantly caught the attention of fans and broadcasters, adding a playful edge to a match that carried significant importance for India. Rahul’s confident walk mirrored the high spirits within the Indian camp as they aimed to bounce back in the series.

The mood turned even brighter when Rahul finally won the toss, a moment Indian fans had been waiting for. India elected to bowl first, breaking a remarkable and unusual streak of 20 consecutive ODIs without winning a toss. The statistical probability of losing 20 coin tosses in a row stands at an incredibly rare 0.000095%, making Rahul’s triumph both relieving and noteworthy. The last time India had won an ODI toss was during the 2023 World Cup semi-final, making this victory at the coin flip an oddly memorable milestone.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rahul’s strut, followed by the long-awaited toss win, set an upbeat tone ahead of the game. The captain’s relaxed confidence reflected a team ready to reset the narrative, with fans hoping the luck at the toss would translate into success on the field as well.