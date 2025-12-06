 Hilarious Moment! Virat Kohli Steals Spotlight By Mocking Temba Bavuma's Walk During IND vs SA 3rd ODI; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHilarious Moment! Virat Kohli Steals Spotlight By Mocking Temba Bavuma's Walk During IND vs SA 3rd ODI; Video

Hilarious Moment! Virat Kohli Steals Spotlight By Mocking Temba Bavuma's Walk During IND vs SA 3rd ODI; Video

Virat Kohli displayed his trademark intensity during the India–South Africa match in Visakhapatnam by taking a sharp catch at backward point to dismiss Temba Bavuma off Jadeja’s bowling. As Bavuma walked back, Kohli drew attention by playfully mocking his walking style. The light-hearted gesture highlighted Kohli’s fiery competitiveness and the emotional energy he brings to every game.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Image: JioHotstar/X

Virat Kohli once again showcased the intensity and passion that define his presence on the field during the ongoing clash between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. Known for his exceptional batting and equally fiery on-field persona, Kohli added another memorable moment to his long list of animated displays. The incident occurred when Ravindra Jadeja delivered a sharp ball to Temba Bavuma, prompting the South African captain to guide it towards backward point, where Kohli reacted swiftly to take a sharp, low catch.

The dismissal sent the crowd into a roar as Kohli celebrated with his trademark aggression. However, the moment that grabbed even more attention came immediately after. As Bavuma began his walk back to the dressing room, cameras caught Kohli playfully mocking the South African skipper’s walking style. The gesture, though light-hearted in appearance, reflected Kohli’s competitive edge and the emotional energy he brings into every contest.

Read Also
Funny Moment! Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction After Quinton De Kock's Dismissal Goes Viral During...
article-image
Read Also
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Rishabh Pant Spots Rohit Sharma's Fallen Eyelash & Urges Him To Make A Wish...
article-image

Fans quickly reacted on social media, with many finding humor in Kohli’s antics while others viewed it as a display of his trademark fire in high-pressure matches. Moments like these continue to underline why Kohli remains one of the most animated and fiercely competitive figures in world cricket, adding drama, excitement, and personality to the game every time he steps onto the field.

IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: KL Rahul Performs Conor McGregor's Famous 'Billionaire Strut' Ahead Of Toss Time At Visakhapatnam; Video

FPJ Shorts
ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet, Tightens Noose Around Reliance Power Over ₹68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee
ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet, Tightens Noose Around Reliance Power Over ₹68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee
Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Fully Fit, Cleared To Play IND Vs SA T20Is
Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Fully Fit, Cleared To Play IND Vs SA T20Is
Shenaz Treasury Receives Backlash For Calling Flames University A Hub Of 'Hot & Cool Kids... Taking American Degree' | WATCH
Shenaz Treasury Receives Backlash For Calling Flames University A Hub Of 'Hot & Cool Kids... Taking American Degree' | WATCH
IndiGo Crisis: PM Modi Briefed, PMO In Touch With CEO Pieter Elbers – Report
IndiGo Crisis: PM Modi Briefed, PMO In Touch With CEO Pieter Elbers – Report

Indian skipper KL Rahul brought a touch of entertainment and swagger before the third ODI against South Africa as he broke into the iconic Conor McGregor “Billionaire Strut” ahead of the toss in Visakhapatnam. The light-hearted moment instantly caught the attention of fans and broadcasters, adding a playful edge to a match that carried significant importance for India. Rahul’s confident walk mirrored the high spirits within the Indian camp as they aimed to bounce back in the series.

The mood turned even brighter when Rahul finally won the toss, a moment Indian fans had been waiting for. India elected to bowl first, breaking a remarkable and unusual streak of 20 consecutive ODIs without winning a toss. The statistical probability of losing 20 coin tosses in a row stands at an incredibly rare 0.000095%, making Rahul’s triumph both relieving and noteworthy. The last time India had won an ODI toss was during the 2023 World Cup semi-final, making this victory at the coin flip an oddly memorable milestone.

Rahul’s strut, followed by the long-awaited toss win, set an upbeat tone ahead of the game. The captain’s relaxed confidence reflected a team ready to reset the narrative, with fans hoping the luck at the toss would translate into success on the field as well.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Fully Fit, Cleared To Play IND Vs SA T20Is

Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Fully Fit, Cleared To Play IND Vs SA T20Is

Hilarious Moment! Virat Kohli Steals Spotlight By Mocking Temba Bavuma's Walk During IND vs SA 3rd...

Hilarious Moment! Virat Kohli Steals Spotlight By Mocking Temba Bavuma's Walk During IND vs SA 3rd...

WATCH: Prasidh Krishna ROARS Back To Form In IND Vs SA 3rd ODI, Forces Collapse In Vizag

WATCH: Prasidh Krishna ROARS Back To Form In IND Vs SA 3rd ODI, Forces Collapse In Vizag

IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: KL Rahul Performs Conor McGregor's Famous 'Billionaire Strut' Ahead Of Toss Time...

IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: KL Rahul Performs Conor McGregor's Famous 'Billionaire Strut' Ahead Of Toss Time...

VIDEO: Virat Kohli Reunites With Ex-RCB Teammates Quinton De Kock, Dale Steyn In Vishakhapatnam

VIDEO: Virat Kohli Reunites With Ex-RCB Teammates Quinton De Kock, Dale Steyn In Vishakhapatnam