 IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Rishabh Pant Spots Rohit Sharma's Fallen Eyelash & Urges Him To Make A Wish Before South Africa's Run Chase; Video
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 08:25 PM IST
Image: PoetVanity/X

A lighthearted moment unfolded in the Indian dugout before the start of South Africa’s run chase in the second ODI at Raipur, showcasing the camaraderie within the team. As players prepared for the high-pressure defense of India’s total, Rishabh Pant suddenly spotted an eyelash fallen on Rohit Sharma’s cheek. In a playful yet affectionate gesture, Pant nudged Rohit and told him to “make a wish” with it, a common superstition shared among close friends.

Rohit, smiling at Pant’s insistence, gently placed the eyelash on his hand and closed his eyes for a moment to make the wish. The scene, brief but heartwarming, brought a touch of innocence and warmth to an otherwise intense atmosphere on the field.

While the cameras focused on tactics, field placements, and match pressure, this candid exchange between Pant and Rohit offered fans a glimpse into the bond shared within the Indian side. Moments like these remind the cricketing world that beyond the big hits, wickets, and rivalries, the sport thrives on friendships, traditions, and small rituals that keep the spirit of the game alive.

Sloppy! South Africa Commit Comedy Of Errors On Field, Allowing Virat Kohli To Take 3 Runs During IND vs SA 2nd ODI; Video

A bizarre passage of play unfolded during the second ODI between India and South Africa in Raipur, leaving fans stunned and commentators amused. The moment came when Virat Kohli, batting with calm assurance, nudged a flatter delivery on leg stump from Aiden Markram towards square leg for what looked like a routine single.

Instead, it turned into a sequence South Africa will want to forget quickly. Tony de Zorzi charged in and hurled a throw at the keeper’s end, only for it to sail well wide. With no proper backup behind the stumps, Kohli and his partner Ruturaj Gaikwad immediately sensed an opportunity and rushed back for the second run.

But the chaos didn’t stop there. As South Africa scrambled to recover, another throw, this time aimed at the bowler’s end, also went astray. Fielders chased the ball desperately as the Indian batters kept running, eventually sneaking a total of three runs from what should have been a simple single. It was the kind of moment rarely associated with a team known for athleticism and sharp fielding standards.

For India, it was a fortunate bonus in a tight contest, while for South Africa, it highlighted an uncharacteristic lapse in focus and coordination. In high-stakes ODI cricket, such lapses can shift momentum dramatically, and this sequence certainly added an unexpected twist to the Raipur clash. As replays circulated across social media, fans were quick to label it one of the most unusual and sloppy fielding sequences seen from South Africa in recent times.

