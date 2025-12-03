Brilliant! Tilak Varma Defies Gravity, Jumps 4-5 Feet In The Air To Save 5 Runs During IND Vs SA 2nd ODI In Raipur - VIDEO

Tilak Varma Defies Gravity, Jumps 4-5 Feet In The Air To Save 5 Runs During IND Vs SA 2nd ODI In Raipur | X

Raipur, December 03: Tilak Varma displayed a brilliant piece of fielding during the India vs South Africa second ODI which is being played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday. Tilak Varma defied gravity and managed to save five runs for the team while fielding as a substitute at long on.

The video of his mind blowing effort is being widely shared on social media and the internet users are praising Tilak Varma. The video shows that Aiden Markram, who seems to be in a good touch, plays a lofted shot towards long on, where Tilak Varma was placed to save the boundaries.

The shot was hit hard off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling. Tilak Varma jumped around 4-5 feet into the air caught the ball and threw it inside the boundary line while falling and before touching the ground. His scintillating effort saved five runs for Team India.

The internet users shared the video on social media praised him saying, "Tilak Verma does exceptionally well here to save 5 runs defying gravity. A few overs back Yashasvi Jaiswal gave away 6 runs which was at max a non comfortable catch if not easy."

Another user said, "Brilliant piece of fielding, What an effort from Tilak Varma who saved 5 runs. Well done, Starboy." "He defies gravity and saves 5 runs!" said another user.

Team India dominated the ongoing match against South Africa with an impressive all-round performance. After being put in to bat, India took control as Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad produced outstanding centuries.

Gaikwad set the tone with his confident 105 off 83 balls, which is his maiden ODI century. Kohli followed with his 53rd ODI century. Their partnership laid a strong foundation, allowing Team India to push towards a commanding total of 358 runs in 50 overs.

Markram scored century and is looking in excellent form while chasing the target. South Africa were 176 for the loss of 2 wickets in 27 overs. South Africa needed 182 runs in 23 overs at a required run rate of 7.91 runs per over at the time of publishing the article.