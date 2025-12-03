Shubman Gill Named Team India's Vice-Captain As BCCI Announces Squad For India vs South Africa T20 Series

Image: BCCI/X

India received a major boost ahead of the five-match T20I series against South Africa as fit-again all-rounder Hardik Pandya made his long-awaited return to the national squad. After spending months recovering from injury, Pandya has finally been cleared to join the team, bringing back crucial balance with his explosive batting and dependable seam-bowling options. His comeback is expected to significantly strengthen India’s middle order and all-round depth as they prepare for a challenging away series.

Another important inclusion is Shubman Gill, who has been named the vice-captain, marking his return after recovering from a recent neck injury. Gill’s leadership elevation highlights the team management’s long-term vision for the young opener, who has quickly emerged as one of India’s most reliable modern-day batters. His comeback adds solidity to India’s top order and provides Suryakumar Yadav, the captain for the series, with a strong deputy on the field. However, Gill's participation remains subject to final fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE).

The full squad reflects a blend of youth, experience, and versatility. Suryakumar Yadav leads the side, with Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Washington Sundar offering fresh energy. The return of Jasprit Bumrah provides world-class pace power, while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav anchor the spin department. Wicketkeeping duties will be shared between Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma, both eager to cement their spots in the T20 setup.

India squad for T20I series against South Africa:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC)*, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

*Note: Subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.

With Hardik’s return, Gill’s leadership role, and a well-rounded squad in place, India head into the T20I series with renewed confidence and strong expectations.